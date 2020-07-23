Russian M&A market down to nine-year low in 1H20

Russian M&A market down to nine-year low in 1H20
The finance ministry buying 50% in Russia's largest bank Sberbank accounted for as much as $33.9bn of the total in 1H20.
By bne IntelliNews July 23, 2020

In 1H20 the Russian mergers and acquisitions market declined to $40.6bn, its lowest level in nine years, Forbes and the Bell reported on July 23 citing data from Refinitiv.

Notably, as much as $33.9bn of that figure was accounted for the finance ministry buying 50% in Russia's largest bank Sberbank from the Central Bank of Russia (CBR). Apart from that, the M&A activity in 1H20 was at the lowest point since 2004.

In the meantime, share issuance suffered much less, with new equity issued down by only 9% year on year.

Investment bankers saw a 19% y/y drop in the commissions they earned in 1H20, to a total of $144.7mn, with the MMA and share placement commissions down the most. The commissions for bond placements declined less (down 10% to $44mn), but were also dominated by one large deal, Gazprom’s $2bn eurobonds. 

The only segment of investment banking activity that posted an increase in commissions was syndicated loans, with a 21% increase to $34.8mn.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Turkey’s policy rate held again as central bank weighs risk of inflation overshooting

BEYOND THE BOSPORUS: How the Emir of Qatar’s mum won the Istanbul land lottery and other tales of wonder

ISTANBUL BLOG: More dollars required from Turkish lenders in required reserves in latest regulation sandwich

Data

Turkey’s policy rate held again as central bank weighs risk of inflation overshooting

Analyst concludes: “We think rates will now be left on hold for the next couple of years. But given high rates of inflation as well as the lingering threat of renewed falls in the lira, the risks are skewed towards tighter policy.”

Moldova’s industry recovers in May

Moldovan companies received modest public support during the coronacrisis and avoided suspending operations, but this had a negative impact on the epidemiological situation in the country.

Polish retail sales reduce fall margin to just 1.3% y/y in June

A larger reduction in shops’ turnover had been expected but it appears that the positive effect of accumulated demand played a role in reducing the fall rate.

Contraction of tourism sector drags down employment in Croatia

The sharpest y/y drop in employment was in the accommodation and food service sector, even though Zagreb has encouraged tourist visits post-lockdown.

Polish industrial production records first expansion since COVID-19 outbreak

Industrial production growth in June brought a major positive surprise, supported by the positive calendar effect as well as the base effect, as the industrial sector contracted in June last year.

Turkey’s policy rate held again as central bank weighs risk of inflation overshooting
16 hours ago
Moldova’s industry recovers in May
2 days ago
Polish retail sales reduce fall margin to just 1.3% y/y in June
3 days ago
Contraction of tourism sector drags down employment in Croatia
3 days ago
Polish industrial production records first expansion since COVID-19 outbreak
4 days ago

Most Read

  1. Dozens detained in Belarus as election protests continue
    8 days ago
  2. Who hacked the website of North Macedonia’s state election commission on election day?
    6 days ago
  3. Turkey’s central bank returns to shorting dollar futures on Borsa Istanbul derivatives market
    3 days ago
  4. Subsidised bank credits to buy physical gold ‘new fashion in Turkey’
    7 days ago
  5. Azerbaijan blames Georgia for helping arm Armenia
    3 days ago
  1. First ever nonstop flight from Mongolia to US delivers PPE to Navajo Nation
    25 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Borrower beware: Uzbekistan’s dollar debt binge could spell long-term trouble
    17 days ago
  3. COVID-19 second wave strikes parts of emerging Europe
    24 days ago
  4. Fresh water system in Minsk collapses
    29 days ago
  5. Serbia declares state of emergency in Belgrade as coronavirus cases spike
    19 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss