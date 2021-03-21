Serbia to cooperate with EBRD on energy transition, green energy

Serbia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Mining and Energy Zorana Mihajlovic signed a memorandum of understanding with president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Renaud-Basso on March 19.

The aim of this document, signed online, is to provide a framework for co-operation and to promote it with the aim of improving air quality, promoting the use of renewable energy sources for the production and distribution of thermal energy in Serbia and increasing energy efficiency, said the government of Serbia in the statement on its website.

“There is a lot of room for continued successful cooperation with the EBRD, especially if we talk about the construction of medium and large hydropower plants, renewable energy sources — solar panels, biomass, wind farms,” said Mihajlovic and underlined that the energy transition and green energy are the government’s priority.

Renaud-Basso said that the international financial institution she heads will support further activities of the ministry in the field of energy transition and green energy.