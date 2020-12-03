Serbia to tighten restrictions further as coronavirus cases reach new peaks

By bne IntelliNews December 3, 2020

Serbia’s government decided to further tighten restrictions as the number of new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases keeps rising, it said in a statement on December 3.

In the last few days, the daily number of new coronavirus cases has been around 8,000 and the health system is struggling to deal with the situation.

As of December 4, working hours of cafes, restaurants, bars, night clubs will be until 5 pm and they will be closed over the weekends. However, restaurants will be allowed to deliver food 24 hours a day.

Shopping centres, gambling facilities, playgrounds and furniture stores will also be closed at the weekends. The same measure is applied to all beauty salons and sports and recreation facilities.

Meanwhile, local media reported that Pfizer and BioNTech have applied for registration of their anti-coronavirus vaccines in Serbia. The government hopes that it will secure 1mn vaccines by the end of this year.

