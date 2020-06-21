Slovak investment fund Sandberg Capital bought stake in Czechia's fastest-growing cloud service company

Slovak investment fund Sandberg Capital has acquired a 35% stake in the fastest growing cloud services provider in the CEE region, Czech company Revolgy Business Solutions, Revolgy announced on its blog.

The rest of the shares will be retained by the original shareholder Sofolgia. CEO Miroslav Vlasak will continue to lead Revolgy Business Solutions.

“Revolgy Business Solutions is a Czech leader in providing digital transformation services through a cloud infrastructure and online communication tools. We believe that this area of business has huge growth potential and our fund plans to focus on it more deeply,” said Sandberg's investment manager Jakub Krajcovic, according to the blog post.

“The team's commitment and more than 20 years of experience have confirmed that they are an innovator in their segment. This is also proved by the fact that Revolgy has become a strategic partner for Google and Amazon Web Services,” Krajcovic added.

Sandberg Capital was established in 2014 and manages assets worth more than CZK250mn (€9,825). Its portfolio consists of investments in the IT, agriculture, telecommunications, retail and education sectors. Portfolio companies employ more than 3,000 employees.

Revolgy has over 1,500 customers among companies and government institutions in more than 15 countries, including Avast, Ceska Sporitelna, Kofola and Fincentrum in the Czech Republic.