Slovenia appoints ex-Uber executive as first minister for digital transformation

The Slovenian parliament has endorsed the appointment of Mark Boris Andrijanic as the new minister without portfolio for digital transformation, local media reported on July 16.

Since April, Andrijanic has led the government's Strategic Council for Digitalisation. He served as head of public policy for Central and Eastern Europe for US tech giant Uber between 2016 and April 2021.

The nomination of Andrijanic was accepted in a 45/44 vote, news agency STA reported.

Following the sworn in ceremony, the new minister pledged to work for digitalisation to become a national priority and a project uniting Slovenia's society and politics.

Andrijanic will coordinate the work of ministries in the digital transformation of Slovenia and lead the Government Office for Digital Transformation, which is being established for this purpose.

Following Friday’s session, Slovenia’s National Assembly has gone into summer recess and will not meet again until September, except for potential emergency sessions.