Slovenia’s blue-chip index at its highest level in over a decade
By bne IntelliNews April 7, 2021

Slovenia’s bourse blue-chip index SBI TOP exceeded 1,000 points on April 7, which is the highest value since the end of 2009.

SBI TOP went up by 0.78 points on Wednesday finishing at 1003.38 points, according to Ljubljana Stock Exchange (STA) data.

Total turnover on the LJSE reached almost €2.57mn on April 7, with drug maker Krka accounting for €1.56mn. Krka shares closed at €96 up 0.42% from a day earlier.

Luka Koper posted the second highest daily turnover of €355,898. Luka Koper was the sole company on the blue-chip index whose shares dropped in trading on Wednesday, by 0.51% to €19.6.

