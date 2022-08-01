Slovenia’s inflation accelerates further to 11% y/y in July

Slovenia’s inflation accelerates further to 11% y/y in July
By Valentina Dimitrievska in Skopje August 1, 2022

Annual inflation in Slovenia speeded up by 0.6 percentage points (pp) from the previous month to 11% in July (chart), the statistics office said on July 29. In the first seven months of the year, inflation was 7.8%.

After the statistics office announced the inflation data, Slovenian PM Robert Golob said that the government's latest measures to ease the consequences of rising prices could start showing on inflation in September.

Annual inflation in July was influenced the most by higher prices of petroleum products and electricity. According to the European Commission, Slovenia's inflation is seen at 6.1% in 2022 and 3.3% in 2023.

In July, the largest upward impact on the annual inflation, of 2.1 percentage points (pp), came from higher prices of petroleum products. 2pp was also added by 13.5% higher prices of food. Electricity prices increased by 30.4% and added 1.1 pp to annual inflation.

Month on month, Slovenia’s consumer price index grew by 1%, slowing from a 2.7% growth in June. The monthly inflation was influenced by higher prices of petroleum products, package holidays and personal transport equipment.

Measured with the harmonised index of consumer prices, the annual growth of consumer prices in July was 11.7%, compared to inflation of 2% in the same month in 2021. On a monthly level it moved up by 0.9%.

In 2021, Slovenia posted average inflation of 1.9%, following 0.1% deflation a year earlier.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia’s CBR predicts 7% contraction of the economy in 3Q22

Russia’s manufacturing PMI still in the black, but down slightly from June

Polish CPI growth stabilises at 15.5% y/y in July but peak still ahead, analysts say

Data

EU gas imports from Russia in charts

The Bruegel think-tank has published a set of interactive charts that show very clearly how Russian gas imports to Europe this year are well below the historical average.

Russia’s CBR predicts 7% contraction of the economy in 3Q22

Russia’s Central Bank for the first time gave a forecast of a fall in Russian GDP in the third quarter – according to the regulator, the economy may fall by 7%, and inflation will continue to slow down.

Polish factories in downward spiral, July PMI shows

Poland's Purchasing Managers' Index dropped 2.3 points to 42.1 in July amid sharp falls in output and new orders.

Russia’s manufacturing PMI still in the black, but down slightly from June

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Russia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ PMI Index was still in the black with 50.3 in July, but down slightly from 50.9 in June.

North Macedonia’s retail sales turn negative in June in real terms

North Macedonia’s retail sales dropped by a real 2.6% year-on-year in June.

EU gas imports from Russia in charts
4 hours ago
Russia’s CBR predicts 7% contraction of the economy in 3Q22
13 hours ago
Polish factories in downward spiral, July PMI shows
1 day ago
Russia’s manufacturing PMI still in the black, but down slightly from June
1 day ago
North Macedonia’s retail sales turn negative in June in real terms
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Mongolian ministers under fire for failing to quickly explain appearance of Russian armed forces on city streets
    4 days ago
  2. MOSCOW BLOG: Putin inflicts more pain as Ukraine teeters on edge of default
    7 days ago
  3. DON: Why is Russia’s progress in the Ukraine campaign so slow?
    9 days ago
  4. HESS: Putin doesn’t fit with China’s plans for an alternative global financial order
    6 days ago
  5. Off-the-scale wildfire devastates Czech Republic’s Bohemian Switzerland National Park
    5 days ago
  1. DON: Why is Russia’s progress in the Ukraine campaign so slow?
    9 days ago
  2. Oil dollars still bloating Russian CA surplus in June
    21 days ago
  3. Russia’s manufacturing PMI in the black in June as the sanction shock starts to wear off
    1 month ago
  4. Mongolian ministers under fire for failing to quickly explain appearance of Russian armed forces on city streets
    4 days ago
  5. Ukraine is running out of money and Naftogaz is close to a bond default
    25 days ago

Reports

Dismiss