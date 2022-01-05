Slovenian software firm Better signs contract with five London hospitals

Slovenian software firm Better signs contract with five London hospitals
By bne IntelliNews January 5, 2022

Slovenian software firm Better has signed a three-year contract with five London hospitals that will enable them to use Better’s digital health platform, the company announced on January 5.

This is the second contract the company has signed in the UK. In October last year, Better signed a contract with one of the largest cancer hospitals in Europe, the Christie, located in Manchester. 

"We are honored to be part of the healthcare planning in London and to provide healthcare professionals with better functionality to share relevant information," the company said in a Facebook post.

The contract with Better worth €3.7mn could be extended for two years, daily Delo reported.

The transition to the new digital platform will be made by London hospitals and healthcare institutions from the OneLondon system in the coming months.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Internet blackouts amid Kazakhstan crisis ‘knock 13.4% off Bitcoin hashrate’

Kosovo bans cryptocurrency mining to tackle power shortages

Value of online purchases by North Macedonia's citizens up 84.5% in January-September

Tech

Internet blackouts amid Kazakhstan crisis ‘knock 13.4% off Bitcoin hashrate’

Fortune magazine says impact answers question of how much of the cryptocurrency is produced “using super-dirty coal” in the Central Asian country.

Publicis Groupe takes over Romanian software company Tremend

Founded by two Romanian entrepreneurs, Tremend is one of the fastest-growing and largest independent software engineering companies in Central and Eastern Europe.

Kosovo bans cryptocurrency mining to tackle power shortages

Cryptocurrency mining was popular in northern Kosovo where residents had received free electricity for years, but the ongoing energy crisis has forced Pristina to seek ways to rein in power use.

Value of online purchases by North Macedonia's citizens up 84.5% in January-September

More people have been shopping online since the pandemic started but the biggest changes is the shift to online purchases from local retailers.

Albania investigates leak of 637,138 citizens’ personal data

Leaked data including names, ID card numbers, salaries and employment details shared in an Excel document over WhatsApp.

Internet blackouts amid Kazakhstan crisis ‘knock 13.4% off Bitcoin hashrate’
16 hours ago
Publicis Groupe takes over Romanian software company Tremend
19 hours ago
Kosovo bans cryptocurrency mining to tackle power shortages
2 days ago
Value of online purchases by North Macedonia's citizens up 84.5% in January-September
2 days ago
Albania investigates leak of 637,138 citizens’ personal data
5 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Kazakhstan gripped by protests as anger over fuel price hike sparks anti-government sentiment
    2 days ago
  2. SPECIAL REPORT: Uzbekistan Rising
    2 days ago
  3. Amid Kazakhstan upheaval 'Leader of Nation' Nursultan Nazarbayev reportedly leaves country 'for medical reasons'
    15 hours ago
  4. OUTLOOK: 2022 Russia
    2 days ago
  5. Fake news? Conflicting reports of shooting in Almaty as Russian and Kazakh governments appear to manipulate reporting for own agendas
    9 hours ago
  1. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia won’t invade Ukraine. This crisis is more serious than that
    20 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Russia looks poised to invade Ukraine, but what would an invasion actually look like?
    1 month ago
  3. COMMENT: US expats homeless in Russia
    30 days ago
  4. Academic close to Erdogan says Turkey should prepare for state of emergency due to economic crisis
    21 days ago
  5. Kazakhstan gripped by protests as anger over fuel price hike sparks anti-government sentiment
    2 days ago

Reports

Dismiss