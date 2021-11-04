Tajik labour migration to Russia hits historic high, officially

Tajik labour migration to Russia hits historic high, officially
Central Asian seasonal labourers at a construction site in St Petersburg.
By Kamila Ibragimova for Eurasianet November 4, 2021

Some 1.6mn Tajik citizens have entered Russia to work so far this year, new government data from Moscow show. It’s a figure that many observers had suspected but it had never before been reflected in official statistics, which usually record around 1 million.

Migrant labourers are Tajikistan’s top export. In 2019, the remittances they sent from Russia exceeded $2.6bn – about triple the value of all other Tajik exports that year combined, and equivalent to approximately 28% of Tajikistan’s GDP.

Between January and September 2021, Russia’s Interior Ministry registered 2,025,712 Tajik citizens entering the country – 1.6mn of them, or about one-quarter of Tajikistan’s working-age population, with work as their official purpose. Over the same period, about 70,000 Tajik citizens received Russian citizenship. (The only country from which more people entered was Uzbekistan, with 3.3mn arrivals. But Uzbekistan has more than three times Tajikistan’s population.)

Migrant-rights activists have long suspected the figures are undercounts to help both Russian and Tajik authorities save face; neither side likes to admit how dependent its economy is on migration.

 

When the pandemic shut down the global economy in the spring of 2020, many migrant labourers suddenly found themselves without work and unable to travel home. According to Russian Central Bank data for 2020, the volume of remittances from Tajik nationals decreased by $835mn to $1.7bn.

But the recovery was swift, says a September paper by two economists with Japan’s aid agency. Tajik families with a worker in Russia were “more resilient against the pandemic.” Migrant labourers are a safety net for Tajik households, wrote Satoshi Shimizutani and Eiji Yamada in PLOS One.

Russia is Tajiks’ main but not only destination.

Once travel restrictions were eased and direct flights resumed in early 2021, some Tajik families sold whatever necessary – livestock, furniture – to buy a ticket. Members of President Emomali Rahmon’s family reportedly made a killing for a time as the only licensed ticket brokers for the limited available seats.

This kind of corruption and nepotism has robbed Tajikistan of opportunities, many Tajiks say privately, in conversations where they discuss emigration as the only option for people with ambition and skill.

Each autumn for the last few years, Tajiks have been eligible for the United States’ Electronic Diversity Visa programme: a global lottery for around 50,000 green cards that allow holders to legally live and work in the US.

There are long lines in pop-up stores around Dushanbe offering to help properly complete the forms. Though the application is free, many people are willing to pay $20 for assistance.

More than 2,300 Tajiks won green cards in the last round. In a poll conducted on the Telegram messaging app last month, the Asia-Plus news agency found 53% of participating readers answered “yes” to the question: “Do you want to move to the USA?”

Kamila Ibragimova is the pseudonym for a journalist in Tajikistan. 

This article originally appeared on Eurasianet here.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Poland’s central bank surprises again, hiking rates 75bp to 1.25%

Turkish officials post October inflation at 20%, Istanbul academics calculate 50%

Banca Transilvania to create digital banking hub with Idea::Bank acquisition

Features

The smokey mountain city rising

Yekaterinburg is on the up as climate change creeps in.

INTERVIEW: Vyacheslav Fetisov, Russian ice hockey legend and UN Goodwill Ambassador

As world leaders prepare to leave the COP26 UN climate change conference in Glasgow, Vyacheslav Fetisov, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in Ice Hockey and committed environmentalist, talks about Russia's plans

Lithuanian company Run Engineering accused of busting EU sanctions, to sue its Russian partner

A few months ago, Europe was hit by yet another scandal when the Lithuanian subsidiary of a Cypriot holding, Run Engineering, was accused of exporting dual use goods to Crimea, breaching EU sanctions on trade with the peninsula.

Kazakhstan: Boys in skirts blame Nazarbayev school suicide on conservative staff

The protests have spread to several of the prestigious schools around the country.

Uzmetkombinat – one of Uzbekistan’s blue-chip companies

Uzmetkombinat is one of Uzbekistan's biggest metallurgical companies and with demand soaring the company is investing €600mn into an expansion.

The smokey mountain city rising
2 hours ago
INTERVIEW: Vyacheslav Fetisov, Russian ice hockey legend and UN Goodwill Ambassador
8 hours ago
Lithuanian company Run Engineering accused of busting EU sanctions, to sue its Russian partner
1 day ago
Kazakhstan: Boys in skirts blame Nazarbayev school suicide on conservative staff
2 days ago
Uzmetkombinat – one of Uzbekistan’s blue-chip companies
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Nearly everyone in Iran infected by coronavirus at some point concludes study
    13 days ago
  2. Nord Stream 2 poses no threat to European energy security: Germany
    3 days ago
  3. Erdogan reportedly pulls out of COP26 after security downgrade
    3 days ago
  4. Tajikistan approves Chinese plan to construct security base near Afghan border
    7 days ago
  5. Turkey now Ukraine’s top foreign investor, with already booming free trade set to grow further
    3 days ago
  1. Romania’s hospitals overwhelmed by devastating fourth wave of pandemic
    20 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Disinfo Napalm
    15 days ago
  3. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    13 days ago
  4. Nearly everyone in Iran infected by coronavirus at some point concludes study
    13 days ago
  5. STOLYPIN: It isn’t the ‘Usual Suspect' who is really 'weaponising gas'
    24 days ago

Reports

Dismiss