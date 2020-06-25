Telekom Srbija places highest bid of €155mn for Kosovo’s IPKO

Telekom Srbija places highest bid of €155mn for Kosovo’s IPKO
By bne IntelliNews June 25, 2020

Pristina mayor Shpend Ahmeti said on June 25 that Serbian state-owned telco Telekom Srbija has placed the highest bid worth €155mn to acquire its Kosovan peer IPKO Telecommunications, but that the bid should be rejected.

“Telekom Srbija placed the highest bid for IPKO of €155mn. The bid should have been blocked. A few years ago the bid by the Albanian Elvin Guri for Telenor Bank was blocked by Serbia’s central bank. Recognition first!” Ahmeti said in a tweet.

He was referring to Kosovo's political goal, for the country, a former Serbian province, to be recognised by Belgrade as a separate country.

Serbian broadcaster RTS reported on June 25 that Telekom Srbija has made a non-binding offer for the purchase of IPKO, adding that the company cannot provide more information due to the non-disclosure agreement.

“It is known that Telekom Srbija has a clear ambition to expand its business, so this offer is another step in the realisation of that goal,” company officials were cited as saying

Telekom Slovenije started the process of selling its 100% stake in Kosovo’s IPKO in July 2019 in line with its divestment strategy.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Iran’s face of the news ‘out of a job after revealing devotion to pre-revolution pop star’

Mohammad Reza Hayati, for more than three decades the face of the news on Iran’s state-controlled television, is ... more

Turkish fintech Figopara raises $1mn in second financing round with IFC and angel investor participation

Turkish fintech Figopara, established in 2017, has raised a million dollars in its second financing ... more

‘Camel urine’ coronavirus cartoon lands Iran news agency editor in hot water

The editor in-chief and a social media administrator of Iran’s semiofficial Iranian Labour News Agency (ILNA) were detained last week over a coronavirus (COVID-19) “treatment” cartoon perceived ... more

Most Read

  1. Temperatures in Russia’s Arctic Circle rocketed to over 45C in the coldest town on earth, breaking all previous records on June 19
    2 days ago
  2. US fund manager Michael Calvey diagnosed with cancer, appealing against his house arrest
    2 days ago
  3. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    5 months ago
  4. OUTLOOK 2020 Azerbaijan
    5 months ago
  5. Russia’s Economy Ministry releases fresh forecasts for 2020 and beyond on June 18.
    7 days ago
  1. Poland announces major easing of coronavirus restrictions
    29 days ago
  2. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    5 months ago
  3. OUTLOOK 2020 Azerbaijan
    5 months ago
  4. LONG READ: A thinking exercise on Turkey and its lira
    1 month ago
  5. Belarus emerges as Eastern Europe's coronavirus hotspot
    28 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss