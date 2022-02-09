The Belarus-Baltics trade war

The Belarus-Baltics trade war
A worker inspects the cargo from Belarus at the Indra border-crossing point in Latvia.
By bne IntelliNews February 9, 2022

On February 4, Estonia announced that it would introduce additional sanctions on Belarus in the form of suspending the transit of coal-based oil by customs code 2707. This meant that Belarus' trade war with Lithuania has suddenly got a lot bigger.

On January 30, Re:Baltica, Delfi Estonia and the Belarusian Investigative Centre  published an investigative article which showed a three-fold increase in oil exports from Belarus to Estonia when comparing numbers for 2021 and 2020. The report showed a number of suspicious trade connections between Russian, Belarusian and Estonian business owners whom the article suspects of being involved in a scheme to bypass sanctions.

Last year’s EU sanctions included the oil products defined by the customs code 2710. What’s been happening since is that exports from Belarus to Estonia of oil products under the code 2707 have increased sharply. This raises suspicions as to whether a transport scheme has been successfully tricking the Estonian authorities with a code switch.

The next day, the Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas asked for a clarification on whether or not there had been a deliberate violation of the sanctions against Belarus. In the end, Estonia chose to implement its own sanctions against the product code 2707; according to Estonian’s prime minister this was done “given the function of sanctions, Estonia's role in pushing for them, and the country's values-based foreign policy.”

The chairman of Belarus’ oil giant Belneftekhim, Andrei Rybakov, told state media the same day that the company was operating “steadily”. Rybakov admitted that the company’s performance in 2021 had been affected by all the five waves of Western sanctions last year, but stressed that the company’s performance had been “decent” for 2021.

Just a couple of days earlier, Belarus’ strongman Alexander Lukashenko lashed out hard against Lithuania for its sanctions against Belarusian fertiliser exports, and even called it a modern day inquisition. Lukashenko promised a harsh response, and a few days after, Belarus suspended the transit of oil and chemical products from Lithuania.

This was probably Minsk’s toughest move available, however, it can be expected to have only meagre effects. According to UN Comtrade, Lithuania’s fertiliser exports in 2020 only amounted to about $1.5mn and its oil exports to about $16.3mn. This can be compared to Belarus’ exports to Lithuania, which amounted to nearly $93.2mn and $140mn for the respective products in the same year.

Belarus’ is desperately trying to get back at Western countries for their sanctions, but the attempts don’t seem to be holding up. Belarus’ ban on certain western food products which came into force in January has recently had to be removed. Most likely, due to the continuing increase in food price inflation in Belarus, the Ministry for Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade realised that all the price regulations in the world couldn’t help them ease inflation as much as the ending of the ban.

Belarus is a small economy, and most of all, a trade dependent economy. It won't be clear for another year how oil exports through Estonia change. What’s certain is that Belarus’ responses to the Baltic countries’ trade restrictions will be loud, but the impacts will probably be modest.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

bneGREEN: Gas and nuclear to be included in EU green taxonomy

Lithuania and Belarus' trade war

Withdrawal of pandemic support could create ‘perfect storm’ for corporate distress

News

Poland’s central bank hikes rates to nine-year high of 2.75%

Fifth consecutive increase since October is aimed at curbing inflation, which reached 8.6% y/y in December.

Minsk Agreements are “the only path to peace”– President Macron visits Kyiv to help de-escalate Ukraine crisis

French President Emmanuel Macron met with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv to discuss de-escalating the rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia on February 8.

Turkish store owners protest against hiked electricity prices by posting bills in windows

Discontent spreads as combination of Turkey’s soaring inflation, battered currency and record high world gas prices hits business and households hard.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered the former president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko political asylum

Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered the former president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko political asylum

Nord Stream 2 “key issue” in Ukraine de-escalation

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has described the unopened gas pipeline between Germany and Russia as a “key issue” in talks to de-escalate the crisis in Ukraine.

Poland’s central bank hikes rates to nine-year high of 2.75%
3 hours ago
Minsk Agreements are “the only path to peace”– President Macron visits Kyiv to help de-escalate Ukraine crisis
4 hours ago
Turkish store owners protest against hiked electricity prices by posting bills in windows
11 hours ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered the former president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko political asylum
11 hours ago
Nord Stream 2 “key issue” in Ukraine de-escalation
17 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    3 months ago
  2. RIMMER: War in Ukraine? Take it seriously, but not literally
    6 days ago
  3. Russia left reeling after tangling with Irish fishermen
    9 days ago
  4. Russia issues a eight-point list of demands
    1 month ago
  5. Montenegro’s doomed coalition is falling apart
    5 days ago
  1. RAGOZIN: Zelenskiy swimming in the shark infested waters of friends and foes
    13 days ago
  2. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    16 days ago
  3. RAGOZIN: Alienating Russia and the western made Frankenstein monster
    29 days ago
  4. Russia issues a eight-point list of demands
    1 month ago
  5. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    3 months ago

Reports

Dismiss