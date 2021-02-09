Thousands demand resignation of Montenegro’s health minister over delayed COVID-19 vaccines

5,000 Montenegrins have demanded the resignation of Health Minister Jelena Borovinic Bojovic due to the failure of the government to secure anti-coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines so far, news outlet CDM reported on February 9.

Montenegro is in talks with producers but so far has failed to secure a contract for the delivery of vaccines.

People claim the minister is refusing to answer their questions or those of media that do not support the new ruling coalition and are signing a petition for her removal.

Meanwhile, the spread of coronavirus in the country has again accelerated and doctors have urged the government to tighten restrictions, daily Vijesti reported. Current restrictions are valid until February 10 and the government has to decide whether to extend them.

The Budva municipality says the situation there is alarming with the number of new cases rising sharply. The head of Budva municipality Marko Carevic has called on the authorities to implement a full lockdown there, including the closure of restaurants and schools, a ban on people leaving their homes after 5 pm and a ban on intercity transport.