Turkey posts official 1Q23 GDP growth of 4%

Turkey posts official 1Q23 GDP growth of 4%
/ bne IntelliNews
By Akin Nazli in Belgrade May 31, 2023

Turkey’s official gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 4% y/y in 1Q23, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK or TurkStat) said on May 31.

The TUIK, as has become usual in recent years, is, according to its data series, on course to release full-year GDP growth of around 5%.

It is not advisable to plan, price or draw inferences based on TUIK data. There is widespread concern at methodologies employed by the agency. 

Turkey has so far led the global inflationary period. Now, it is leading the stagflation, or "slumpflation",  period.

Liam Peach at Capital Economics said in a note: "Turkey’s economy shrugged off the impact of the earthquakes in February and grew by 0.3% q/q (4.0% y/y) in Q1. GDP growth is likely to remain soft in q/q terms this year, but a continuation of President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan’s policies will keep macro imbalances large and raise the risk of an altogether worse outcome."

 

Main Macro Indicators 2019 2020 2021 Q1-22 Q2 Q3 Q4 2022 Q1-23
GDP Growth (y/y, %) 0.9 1.8 11.0 7.3 7.6 3.9 3.5 5.6 4.0
Electricity Consumption (y/y) -0.6 0.1 12.4 4.6 1.2 -3.1 -6.0 -1.0 -5.3
Employed (active, mn) 26.7 24.1 27.0 27.9 29.7 28.5 30.5 29.3 -
Population (mn) 83.2 83.6 84.7 - - - - 85.3 -
GDP (per capita, $) 9,127 8,599 9,539 - - - - 10,655 -
GDP (current, TRYbn) 4,318 5,047 7,209 2,496 3,419 4,258 4,801 15,007 4,632
GDP (current prices, $bn) 760 717 803 180 219 242 263 906 245
Inflation (y/y, %, eop) 11.8 14.6 36.1 61.1 78.6 83.5 64.3 64.3 50.5
Lira-loans (%, y/y) 13.9 43.3 20.4 33.2 55.7 68.6 80.4 80.4 86.0
Policy Rate (%, active, eop) 11.4 17.0 14.0 14.0 14.0 12.0 9.0 9.0 8.5
CA Balance ($bn, Oct) 1.67 -35.5 -14.9 -19.2 -13.3 -9.3 -10.8 -48.8 -23.6
CA Balance/GDP (%) 0.2 -5.0 -1.9 -10.7 -6.1 -3.8 -4.1 -5.4 -9.6
Budget (TRYbn, Nov) -124 -173 -192 30.8 62.8 -139.1 -93.6 -139.1 -250.0
Budget Balance/GDP (%) -2.9 -3.4 -2.7 1.2 1.8 -3.3 -1.9 -0.9 -5.4
USD/TRY (eop) 5.95 7.44 13.3 14.7 16.7 18.5 18.7 18.7 19.2

 

Table: Main macro indicators.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

VISEGRAD BLOG: Macron makes the weather in Eastern Europe

Markets hold breath as Erdogan meets Simsek ‘the orthodox’.

bneGREEN: Clean energy investment is extending its lead over fossil fuels – IEA

Data

Stock of bank loans in Romania grows 8.8% y/y in April

Growth lost momentum from March, but hike in foreign currency loans prompted central bank warning.

Turkey holds rates as economy walks financial precipice ahead of runoff election

As lira trades just below 20/$ in the interbank market, rate at the Istanbul Grand Bazaar hovers in the 21s.

Southeast Europe tourism concentrated in peak summer months despite efforts to diversify

Seasonal pattern was most pronounced in Croatia, with 60% of tourist nights spent in July and August.

Poland’s retail sales repeat 7.3% y/y contraction rate in April

Retail sector set to enter a protracted recession, driven by inflation eating into Poles’ real incomes and the exorbitant cost of mortgage repayments due to high interest rates.

Remittances to North Macedonia reach historic high

Central bank governor says remittances rebounded to €2.4bn in 2022 after a dip during the pandemic.

Stock of bank loans in Romania grows 8.8% y/y in April
5 days ago
Turkey holds rates as economy walks financial precipice ahead of runoff election
6 days ago
Southeast Europe tourism concentrated in peak summer months despite efforts to diversify
6 days ago
Poland’s retail sales repeat 7.3% y/y contraction rate in April
7 days ago
Remittances to North Macedonia reach historic high
8 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    6 days ago
  2. Lukashenko collapses a second time, hospitalised in Moscow
    3 days ago
  3. Is Lukashenko dead?
    18 days ago
  4. What really happened to Russia's reconnaissance ship in the Black Sea?
    3 days ago
  5. Lithuania’s ruling coalition and opposition quarrel over what must come first: government resignation or snap elections
    7 days ago
  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    18 days ago
  2. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    6 days ago
  3. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    21 days ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    22 days ago
  5. Meet the Russian partisans fighting back against Putin’s regime
    26 days ago

Reports

Dismiss