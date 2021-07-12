Turkey ‘reverses ban on PE based recycled plastic imports’

Turkey ‘reverses ban on PE based recycled plastic imports’
Screengrab from Greenpeace campaign video entitled “Wasteminster: A Downing Street disaster”.
By bne IntelIiNews July 12, 2021

The Turkish government has reversed its ban on 391510 polyethylene-based (PE-based) recycled plastic imports, REB Market Intelligence reported on July 12, citing Turkey’s Official Gazette.

The permission to import the plastics is immediate. However, imports of Turkish-specific HS code 3915.90.11.90.00 and 3915.90.80.00.19 reportedly remain banned.

The trade publication noted: “When Turkey banned import of most plastics in May, it came as a huge surprise to the recycling industry, and caused a great deal of difficulty for recyclers both in Turkey and those abroad that relied on this crucial market.

“At that time, Turkey’s Ministry of Environment was driving the legislation that banned these imports even though it was the Ministry of Trade that executed the legislation. But it seems that Turkey’s Ministry of Trade has had a change of mind and has reversed the ban on 391510 recycled plastic imports. This suggests that attempts by the Turkish plastics recyclers to show the economic damage being caused by banning these imports has won out over the environmental considerations.”

Results of a Greenpeace investigation released in May revealed British waste (photo library) that was exported to Turkey for recycling was in fact dumped on beaches and roadsides or was burnt. The environmental organisation also released a powerful video, entitled “Wasteminster: A Downing Street disaster”, with the message: “The UK government claims to be a leader in tackling plastic pollution. But in reality, they’re sending their recycling to other countries where it’s often dumped and burned, causing serious health problems for local people, oceans and wildlife.”

Britain has exported more plastic waste to Turkey than any other country since China banned imports in 2018. UK exports to the country increased from 12,000 tonnes in 2016 to 209,642 tonnes in 2020, about 30% of the UK’s plastic waste exports.

MRW reported ahead of the ban on almost all plastic waste imports to Turkey that the move would leave UK exporters scrambling to find alternative outlets.

Simon Ellin, chief executive of the Recycling Association, was quoted as saying: “It basically bans imports of anything that includes ethylene, so apart from PVC [polyvinyl chloride] and PP [polypropylene] that is pretty much everything we export. Little goes to south-east Asia now and I have no idea where the waste that has been going to Turkey will go now.”

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

bneGREEN: CEE surfs the green bond wave

Founder of Turkey’s Hepsiburada becomes country’s latest billionaire by listing her webstore

Turkish lira coins worth less than scrap value

News

Georgian cameraman dies after attack by far-right, anti-LGBT mob

A cameraman in Georgia's capital of Tbilisi died on July 11 after being severely beaten by right-wing mobs protesting the planned Tbilisi Pride march a week before.

John Kerry in Moscow to start climate change co-operation, Putin writes essay on Russia and Ukraine

All on one day, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry was in Moscow to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, President Vladimir Putin penned an essay on Ukraine and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met Angela Merkel.

Artel becomes first private Uzbek manufacturing company to obtain credit rating

Artel Electronics, a home appliance and electronics manufacturer and one of Uzbekistan’s largest companies, has received a first-time Fitch rating of ‘B’ with a stable outlook - the first privately owned company to receive a rating.

US withdrawal from Afghanistan adds thousands to migrant numbers arriving in Turkey

Young men fleeing Taliban via mountainous trek. Bus carrying migrants overturns, killing 12.

Bulgaria’s ITN nominates Nikolai Vassilev for PM

TV host Slavi Trifonov says his ITN party wants a government of experts as it takes narrow lead in snap general election.

Georgian cameraman dies after attack by far-right, anti-LGBT mob
11 hours ago
John Kerry in Moscow to start climate change co-operation, Putin writes essay on Russia and Ukraine
11 hours ago
Artel becomes first private Uzbek manufacturing company to obtain credit rating
20 hours ago
US withdrawal from Afghanistan adds thousands to migrant numbers arriving in Turkey
1 day ago
Bulgaria’s ITN nominates Nikolai Vassilev for PM
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Coronavirus vaccine tourism from Iran to Armenia explodes
    8 days ago
  2. Russia faces a stagnant decade of 1.5% GDP growth after the coronacrisis
    5 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: Putin’s cybercrime challenge
    1 day ago
  4. Turkish lira coins worth less than scrap value
    11 days ago
  5. Coronavirus cancellation of Mongolia's Naadam deals harsh blow
    8 days ago
  1. Coronavirus vaccine tourism from Iran to Armenia explodes
    8 days ago
  2. Slovakia’s flying car makes history
    14 days ago
  3. Lukashenko pushing illegal Iraqi refugees over the border into Lithuania
    29 days ago
  4. Russia faces a stagnant decade of 1.5% GDP growth after the coronacrisis
    5 days ago
  5. Russia hits herd hostility to vaccines as COVID rages
    28 days ago

Reports

Dismiss