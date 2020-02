Turkey selling 5-year and 10-year eurobonds

The Turkish Treasury has mandated Citi, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, and Societe Generale to sell USD-denominated dual-tranche eurobonds due 2025 and 2030, the finance ministry said on February 6.

Initial price guidance for the 5-year paper stood at around 4.65% and for the 10-year paper at around 5.65%, Reuters quoted unnamed bankers as saying.

It is expected that the auction will be completed on February 6, they added.

Turkish Treasury's eurobond issues in 2019 Issue Date Currency Size Maturity Coupon (%) Price Yield (%) Spread Euro Cost (%) 14.11.2019 USD 2.5bn 14.11.2024 5.6 99.57 5.70 UST+407bp 3.319 10.07.2019 USD 2.25bn 10.08.2024 6.35 99.563 6.45 UST + 470 bps 3.803 26.03.2019 USD 1bn 26.04.2029 7.625 103.3 7.15 UST + 454 bps 4.859 21.02.2019 USD (Sukuk) 2bn 21.02.2022 5.8 100 5.80 MS + 318 bps 31.01.2019 EUR 1.25bn 31.03.2025 4.625 99.36 4.75 MS + 446 bps 16.01.2019 USD 2bn 26.04.2029 7.625 99.555 7.68 UST + 497bp 4.965 Turkish Treasury's Eurobond Issues in 2018 14.11.2018 EUR 1.5bn 16.02.2026 5.2 99.73 5.25 MS + 456.4 bp 23.10.2018 USD 2bn 23.12.2023 7.25 98.917 7.50 UST + 447.5 bp 24.04.2018 USD 2bn 24.10.2028 6.125 99.427 6.20 UST + 336.8 bp 17.01.2018 USD 2bn 17.02.2028 5.125 99.411 5.20 UST + 266.7 bp Turkish Treasury's Eurobond Issues in 2017 13.09.2017 USD 1.75bn 11.05.2047 5.75 101 5.70 UST + 300.5 bp 14.06.2017 EUR 1bn 14.06.2025 3.25 99 3.377 MS + 285 bp 11.05.2017 USD 1.75bn 11.05.2047 5.75 98 5.875 UST + 286.7 bp 06.04.2017 USD (Sukuk) 1.25bn 06.04.2023 5 100 5 MS + 285 bp 23.02.2017 USD 1.25bn 25.03.2027 6 103 5.65 UST + 320.5 bp 23.01.2017 USD 2bn 25.03.2027 6 99 6.15 UST + 375.7 bp Source: treasury

Market players were awaiting a eurobond sale by the Turkish Treasury that traditionally arrives in January, but the auction has instead been scheduled for the start of February.

Awaited eurobond auctions by major Turkish issuers Up to USDbn Sold Type Feb 5, 2020 Treasury Bookbuilding - - eurobond Jan 29, 2020 Vakifbank Bookbuilding - Jan 29, 2020 eurobond Jan 23, 2020 Akbank SPK Approval 2 - subordinated Jan 23, 2020 Ziraat SPK Approval 4 - debt instrument Jan 20, 2020 Garanti SPK Application 6 - debt instrument Dec 27, 2019 Isbank SPK Application 5 Jan 16, 2020 Nov-2019 Istanbul Municipality Treasury Application 0.5 - Nov 18, 2019 Yapi Kredi SPK Approval €0.5 - mortgage-backed Nov 8, 2019 Vakifbank SPK Approval €1 - mortgage-backed Oct 18, 2019 Turkish Airlines Mandated Lenders - - bond or ETTC Oct 10, 2019 TWF Media report - -

Turkey’s 5-year credit default swaps (CDS) have been below 240bp since last month, marking a sharp decline from levels above 410bp seen last October. A record 566bp was recorded in September 2018 after the lira crisis.

Fitch Ratings rates Turkey at BB-/Stable, three notches below investment grade. Moody’s Rating Services rates Turkey at B1/Negative, four notches below investment grade, while Standard & Poor’s has Turkey at B+/Stable, also four notches below investment grade.

Fitch’s rating review releases for Turkey are expected on February 21 and August 21. Moody’s reviews are scheduled for June 5 and December 4 while S&P on January 31 affirmed its Turkey rating. It is set to release its last scheduled review for this year on July 24.

Turkish Treasury's outstanding eurobonds Issuance Maturity Year Currency Face (mn) Face ($mn) Coupon (%) Type ISIN Apr 20, 2010 May 18, 2020 10.1 EUR 1,500 1,651 5.125 Bond XS0503454166 Nov 12, 2010 May 18, 2020 9.5 EUR 500 550 5.125 Re-open XS0503454166 Jun 2, 2005 Jun 5, 2020 15 USD 1,250 1,250 7.000 Bond US900123AX87 Feb 23, 2007 Jun 5, 2020 13.3 USD 750 750 7.000 Re-open US900123AX87 Dec 1, 2017 Dec 7, 2020 3 JPY 60,000 548 1.810 Bond JP579200AHQ2 Mar 11, 2011 Mar 18, 2021 10 JPY 180,000 1,643 1.870 Bond JP579200ABF8 Mar 11, 2010 Mar 30, 2021 11.1 USD 1,000 1,000 5.625 Bond US900123BH29 Aug 5, 2010 Mar 30, 2021 10.7 USD 1,000 1,000 5.625 Re-open US900123BH29 Jun 1, 2016 Jun 8, 2021 5 USD 1,000 1,000 4.251 Sukuk XS1303467077 Nov 5, 2013 Nov 12, 2021 8 EUR 1,250 1,376 4.350 Bond XS0993155398 Feb 13, 2019 Feb 21, 2022 3 USD 2,000 2,000 5.800 Sukuk XS1816199373 Mar 8, 2012 Mar 15, 2022 10 JPY 90,000 822 1.470 Bond JP579200ACF6 Oct 17, 2011 Mar 25, 2022 10.4 USD 1,000 1,000 5.125 Bond US900123BY51 Jan 18, 2012 Sep 26, 2022 10.7 USD 1,500 1,500 6.250 Bond US900123BZ27 Feb 16, 2012 Sep 26, 2022 10.6 USD 1,000 1,000 6.250 Re-open US900123BZ27 Jan 8, 2013 Mar 23, 2023 10.2 USD 1,500 1,500 3.250 Bond US900123CA66 Mar 30, 2017 Apr 6, 2023 6 USD 1,250 1,250 5.004 Sukuk XS1586385178 Apr 8, 2014 Apr 11, 2023 9 EUR 1,000 1,101 4.125 Bond XS1057340009 Oct 16, 2018 Dec 23, 2023 5.2 USD 2,000 2,000 7.250 Bond US900123CR91 Jan 22, 2014 Mar 22, 2024 10.2 USD 2,500 2,500 5.750 Bond US900123CF53 Jul 2, 2019 Aug 10, 2024 5.1 USD 2,250 2,250 6.350 Bond US900123CV04 Sep 17, 2014 Sep 25, 2024 10 JPY 100,000 913 1.050 Bond JP579200AEM8 Nov 6, 2019 Nov 14, 2024 5 USD 2,500 2,500 5.600 Bond US900123CW86 Nov 18, 2014 Nov 25, 2024 10 USD 1,000 1,000 4.489 Sukuk XS1141043296 Jan 13, 2005 Feb 5, 2025 20.1 USD 2,000 2,000 7.375 Bond US900123AW05 Nov 1, 2006 Feb 5, 2025 18.3 USD 1,250 1,250 7.375 Re-open US900123AW05 Jan 24, 2019 Mar 31, 2025 6.2 EUR 1,250 1,376 4.625 Bond XS1843443356 Jun 7, 2017 Jun 14, 2025 8 EUR 1,000 1,101 3.250 Bond XS1629918415 Nov 7, 2018 Feb 16, 2026 7.3 EUR 1,500 1,651 5.200 Bond XS1909184753 Apr 8, 2015 Apr 14, 2026 11 USD 1,500 1,500 4.250 Bond US900123CJ75 Mar 2, 2016 Oct 9, 2026 10.6 USD 1,500 1,500 4.875 Bond US900123CK49 Oct 20, 2016 Oct 9, 2026 10 USD 1,500 1,500 4.875 Re-open US900123CK49 Jan 18, 2017 Mar 25, 2027 10.2 USD 2,000 2,000 6.000 Bond US900123CL22 Feb 23, 2017 Mar 25, 2027 10.1 USD 1,250 1,250 6.000 Re-open US900123CL22 Jan 9, 2018 Feb 17, 2028 10.1 USD 2,000 2,000 5.125 Bond US900123CP36 Apr 16, 2018 Oct 24, 2028 10.5 USD 2,000 2,000 6.125 Bond US900123CQ19 Jan 9, 2019 Apr 26, 2029 10.3 USD 2,000 2,000 7.625 Bond US900123CT57 Mar 26, 2019 Apr 26, 2029 10.1 USD 1,000 1,000 7.625 Re-open US900123CT57 Jan 10, 2000 Jan 15, 2030 30 USD 1,500 1,500 11.875 Bond US900123AL40 Jan 30, 2013 Feb 7, 2033 20 JPY 18,400 168 2.680 Bond JP579200ADE7 Jan 7, 2004 Feb 14, 2034 30.1 USD 1,500 1,500 8.000 Bond US900123AT75 Jan 4, 2006 Mar 17, 2036 30.2 USD 1,500 1,500 6.875 Bond US900123AY60 Nov 14, 2006 Mar 17, 2036 29.3 USD 750 750 6.875 Re-open US900123AY60 Jan 17, 2007 Mar 17, 2036 29.2 USD 500 500 6.875 Re-open US900123AY60 Feb 27, 2008 Mar 5, 2038 30 USD 1,000 1,000 7.250 Bond US900123BB58 Jan 5, 2010 May 30, 2040 30.4 USD 2,000 2,000 6.750 Bond US900123BG46 Jan 5, 2011 Jan 14, 2041 30 USD 1,000 1,000 6.000 Bond US900123BJ84 Jun 26, 2012 Jan 14, 2041 28.6 USD 1,000 1,000 6.000 Re-open US900123BJ84 Dec 11, 2012 Jan 14, 2041 28.1 USD 1,000 1,000 6.000 Re-open US900123BJ84 Apr 9, 2013 Apr 16, 2043 30 USD 1,500 1,500 4.875 Bond US900123CB40 Jan 13, 2015 Apr 16, 2043 28.3 USD 1,500 1,500 4.875 Re-open US900123CB40 Feb 12, 2014 Feb 17, 2045 31 USD 1,500 1,500 6.625 Bond US900123CG37 May 4, 2016 Feb 17, 2045 28.8 USD 1,500 1,500 6.625 Re-open US900123CG37 May 4, 2017 May 11, 2047 30 USD 1,750 1,750 5.750 Bond US900123CM05 Sep 13, 2017 May 11, 2047 29.7 USD 1,750 1,750 5.750 Re-open US900123CM05 source: treasury

To date in 2020, four Turkish lenders have sold a combined $1.9bn worth of eurobonds. Coupon rates have shown significant declines compared to last year because of the latest wave of collective monetary easing.

Major eurobond issues by Turkish issuers Issuer ISIN Coupon Volume (USD mn) End of placement Maturity Vakifbank XS2112797290 5.25% 750 Jan 29, 2020 Feb 5, 2025 Isbank XS2106022754 7.75% 750 Jan 16, 2020 Jan 22, 2030 TSKB 6.00% 400 Jan 15, 2020 Jan 22, 2025 Yapi Kredi Bank 6.05% 50 Jan 10, 2020 Dec 10, 2024 Fibabank XS2096028571 Floating 30 Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2029 Turkcell XS1298711729 5.75% 10 Dec 20, 2019 Oct 15, 2025 Garanti Bank XS2094608580 5.25% 50 Dec 12, 2019 Dec 20, 2024 Mersin Port XS2071397850 5.375% 600 Nov 7, 2019 Nov 15, 2014 Treasury US900123CW86 5.60% 2500 Nov 6, 2019 Nov 14, 2024 Isbank XS2041003901 8.10% 50 Aug 7, 2019 Dec 3, 2029 Aktifbank XS2034164074 6.50% 40 Jul 31, 2019 Aug 1, 2029 Kuveyt Turk Bank XS2028862998 9.13% 200 Jul 2, 2019 Perpetual Treasury US900123CV04 6.35% 2250 Jul 10, 2019 Aug 10, 2024 Vakifbank 150 Jun 25, 2019 Jul 16, 1905 Vakifbank XS1970705528 8.125% 600 Mar 21, 2019 Mar 28, 2024 Sisecam XS1961010987 6.95% 700 Mar 20, 2019 Mar 14, 2026 Treasury US900123CT57 7.625% 1000 Mar 26, 2019 Apr 26, 2029 Yapi Kredi Bank XS1958649854 8.25% 500 Mar 7, 2019 Oct 15, 2024 Koc Holding XS1961766596 6.50% 750 Mar 5, 2019 Mar 11, 2025 QNB Finansbank XS1959391019 6.875% 500 Feb 28, 2019 Sep 7, 2024 Yapi Kredi Bank XS1957348441 FRN 321.6 Feb 25, 2019 Nov 25, 2027 Turk Telekom XS1955059420 6.875% 500 Feb 21, 2019 Feb 28, 2025 Treasury (sukuk) XS1816199373 5.80% 2000 Feb 21, 2019 Feb 21, 2022 Treasury XS1843443356 4.63% EUR1.25bn Jan 31, 2019 Mar 31, 2025 Eximbank XS1917720911 8.25% 500 Jan 24, 2019 Jan 24, 2024 Treasury US900123CT57 7.625% 2000 Jan 16, 2019 Apr 26, 2029 Source: cbonds, intellinews

Coronavirus fears have been weighing on some investors’ minds, but the mood among EM investors was buoyant as EM debt inflows reached $29.7bn in January, Global Capital reported on February 5.

By January 30, CEEMEA issuance had hit $28.4bn from 42 deals, beating 2018’s high of $24.3bn, and 47% higher than the $19.3bn sold in 2019, the publication reported on January 30 in a story entitled “Record-breaking Jan for CEEMEA bonds, secondaries strong”.

For emerging markets globally, the numbers were similarly spectacular with $108.2bn issued this year versus $62.8bn in the same period in 2019.

New issues in the secondary market have mostly performed strongly, and high redemption volumes this year will have investors flush with cash, Global Capital also noted.

On February 5, Turkish government-run Halkbank, which is in trouble with the US judiciary for allegedly engaging in a conspiracy to evade Iran sanctions, said in a stock exchange filing that it had successfully redeemed $750mn worth of 7-year eurobonds.

On February 5, government-run Vakifbank said in a stock exchange filing that it received the proceeds from the sale of $750mn worth of 5-year eurobonds that will pay a 5.25% coupon.

In March 2019, Vakifbank sold $600mn worth of a 5-year paper at 8.125%.

The note was printed on January 5 at the tight end of initial price guidance, at a price of 99.458, Global Capital reported on January 30 in a story entitled “Vakifbank opens wider after tight print”, noting that the senior unsecured deal started at 5.875%-6.0% before being revised to 5.625% area and then 5.375%-5.50% thanks to a book that reached higher than $4.3bn at its peak.

However, the note was seen below re-offer in London’s secondary market on the morning of January 30.

On February 3, Vakifbank redeemed $500mn worth of 10-year Basel 3-compliant Tier II subordinated eurobonds after exercising its option to recall the paper at the end of the fifth year.

The next scheduled eurobond redemption by a Turkish issuer is set for April 22 when the Industrial Development Bank of Turkey (TSKB) will redeem $350mn of 5-year paper, already refinanced last month.

So far, all Turkish issuers, except Yasar Holding which will repay on May 6 $172mn of a 6-year paper, have refinanced their scheduled eurobond redemptions for 2020.