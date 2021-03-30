Turkish development bank TKYB obtains $170mn loan from Japan Bank for International Cooperation

Government-run Turkish Development and Investment Bank (TKYB/KLNMA) has obtained a $170mn and 12-year loan from Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), TKYB said on March 29 in a stock exchange filing.
TKYB previously obtained loans from JBIC in 2013 and 2015, its general director Ibrahim Oztop said.
TKYB’s total outstanding external loans stood at $4.76bn at end-2020.
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has appointed Zsuzsanna Hargitai as its new managing director for Central Asia. Hargitai, ... more
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on March 30 it provided up to €2.5mn to North Macedonia’s Komercijalna Banka for on-lending to small and medium-sized enterprises ... more
The president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Odile Renaud-Basso, is paying a virtual visit to Kazakhstan between March 29-31 to meet with ... more