Turkish development bank TKYB obtains $170mn loan from Japan Bank for International Cooperation

Turkish development bank TKYB obtains $170mn loan from Japan Bank for International Cooperation
By bne IntelIiNews March 30, 2021

Government-run Turkish Development and Investment Bank (TKYB/KLNMA) has obtained a $170mn and 12-year loan from Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), TKYB said on March 29 in a stock exchange filing.

TKYB previously obtained loans from JBIC in 2013 and 2015, its general director Ibrahim Oztop said.

TKYB’s total outstanding external loans stood at $4.76bn at end-2020.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

EBRD appoints new Central Asia managing director

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has appointed Zsuzsanna Hargitai as its new managing director for Central Asia.  Hargitai, ... more

EBRD provides up to €2.5mn to North Macedonia’s Komercijalna Banka

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on March 30 it provided up to €2.5mn to North Macedonia’s Komercijalna Banka for on-lending to small and medium-sized enterprises ... more

EBRD president paying virtual visit to Kazakhstan between March 29-31

The president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Odile Renaud-Basso, is paying a virtual visit to Kazakhstan between March 29-31 to meet with ... more

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. OBITUARY: Petr Kellner, Central Europe's great dealmaker
    2 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Who is Sergei Pugachev, the oligarch that accused Abramovich of buying Chelsea on Putin's orders?
    5 days ago
  3. COMMENT: How bad can it get if US imposes sanctions on Russian debt?
    5 days ago
  4. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    1 month ago
  5. COMMENT: How the USSR’s collapse is remembered in Russia today
    6 days ago
  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    1 month ago
  2. Romania to ban Chinese companies from big infrastructure projects
    27 days ago
  3. OBITUARY: Petr Kellner, Central Europe's great dealmaker
    2 days ago
  4. Renaissance chief economist expects another Turkish lira crash within two years
    23 days ago
  5. Czech president approaches China for Sinopharm vaccine
    26 days ago

Reports

Dismiss