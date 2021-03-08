Turkish kitchenware maker Hisar’s plant to undergo Ziraat Bank executor’s sale

Turkish kitchenware maker Hisar has “left” its plant in Istanbul’s Esenyurt district with government-run Ziraat Bank in exchange for a loan debt, Ismail Erdogan, chairman of the company, told local business daily Dunya on March 7.
Ziraat is currently collecting bids for the plant at a minimum start-price of Turkish lira (TRY) 94mn ($12mn).
The company plans to launch a new plant in Cerkezkoy in Tekirday province, which neighbours Istanbul. The machinery in the Esenyurt plant is to be transferred to the new plant by end-July, according to Erdogan.
Hakan Atilla, the former Turkish banker who served a prison sentence in the US for helping Iran evade sanctions, has taken leave as CEO of Borsa Istanbul until shareholders meet later this month, ... more
The European Investment Bank Group (EIB Group) said it has secured €530mn in loans, equity and guarantees in Croatia in 2020. “The two parts of the EIB Group, the European Investment Bank ... more
Hardline Iranian MPs on February 22 protested against the Rouhani government’s decision to permit “necessary” monitoring of Iran’s nuclear development programme by the UN nuclear watchdog for ... more