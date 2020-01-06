Turnover of Czech e-shops increased to a record CZK161bn in 2019

The Czechs spent a record CZK161bn (€6.3bn) for goods bought in e-shops in 2019, up by 15% year-on-year, based on data published by Shoptet company which runs almost half of Czech e-market (more than 20,000 e-shops), the Czech News Agency (CNA) reported on January 2.

The number of online shops have grown by 3.5% y/y in 2019. Electronics, cosmetics and clothing represented the largest share of turnover. “We expect that this year the amount of money spent in e-shops will be slightly higher again,” said Shoptet CEO Miroslav Udan, CNA quoted.

Electronics accounted for 37% of last year ́s total online amount, followed by cosmetics with 12%. Women spent more on the Internet than male, buying 60% of goods sold.

“We are seeing a growing trend in online shopping for clothing. Not only large fashion e-shops, but also shops selling sports equipment, are playing their role. Online food shopping is also increasing rapidly, which we believe will continue to grow,” Udan added.

Almost 70% of all goods are sold by e-shops based in Prague, followed by Brno (8%) and Ostrava (6%).