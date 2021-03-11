Ukraine’s real GDP dropped 2.6-2.8% y/y in January

By bne IntelliNews March 11, 2021

Ukraine’s real GDP dropped 2.6-2.8% year on year in January, according to estimates published on March 10 by the Ministry of Economic Development.

The estimates are based on the General Production Index (GPI), which takes into account manufacturing results during the period.

“January’s GDP estimate is discouraging. The comparative base of January 2021 was low (-0.5% y/y), so Ukraine’s output is still at its lows. Poor economic results in January might be partially attributed to the quarantine restrictions on January 8-24. However, the scale of the latest nation-wide quarantine was nothing to compare with the one in March-May 2020, when the economic activity was practically paralysed given the shutdown of the public transportation and many businesses,” Evgeniya Akhtyrko of Concorde Capital said in a note.

In January, GPI dropped 4.0% y/y vs. its 2.5% y/y decline in January 2020, the ministry estimated. The negative trend was observed in industry, construction, agriculture and transportation. These four sectors contributed the most to the GDP decline in January.

Given a weak January result, Ukraine’s GDP in 1Q21 is likely to be in decline. Concorde Capital forecasts Ukraine’s GDP to rise by 4.1% y/y in 2021.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia registers $13.1bn current account surplus in 2m21

Turkey collecting privatisation bids for 253MW Gebze natural gas plant

Uzbeks debate whether rising debt is a trap or a stairway to a better future

Data

Russia registers $13.1bn current account surplus in 2m21

Russia's current account surplus in 2m21 amounted to $13.1bn (it was $6.8bn in January), down from $17.7bn in 2m20.

Turkey collecting privatisation bids for 253MW Gebze natural gas plant

Bids also wanted for tender to privatise 26MW Tortum hydro-dam plant.

Lower oil and gas prices dragged down Albania’s PPI in 4Q20

Albania's Producer Price Index was down by 3.4% y/y in the final quarter of 2020, despite rising compared to Q3.

Bulgaria's retail sales fell 3.9% y/y during January lockdown

Food and beverage sales rose in January but failed to offset the drop in sales of non-food products and motor fuel.

Russia's Watcom shopping index recovering in March but still down by a quarter y/y

Russia’s Watcom shopping index continued to recover slowly in March, but the index that measures foot traffic in real time was still down by 24.6% year-on-year.

Russia registers $13.1bn current account surplus in 2m21
1 hour ago
Turkey collecting privatisation bids for 253MW Gebze natural gas plant
2 hours ago
Lower oil and gas prices dragged down Albania’s PPI in 4Q20
19 hours ago
Bulgaria's retail sales fell 3.9% y/y during January lockdown
19 hours ago
Russia's Watcom shopping index recovering in March but still down by a quarter y/y
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Romania to ban Chinese companies from big infrastructure projects
    7 days ago
  2. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    14 days ago
  3. “Lukashenko Gold Mine” investigation exposing Belarus president’s riches scores 2mn views in 24 hours
    1 day ago
  4. Renaissance chief economist expects another Turkish lira crash within two years
    3 days ago
  5. BALKAN BLOG: Census sparks a political storm in North Macedonia
    7 days ago
  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    14 days ago
  2. Romania to ban Chinese companies from big infrastructure projects
    7 days ago
  3. Serbia to become vaccine production hub for the Western Balkans
    22 days ago
  4. Slovak government under fire as COVID-19 death rate surges to worst in the world
    21 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Czechs reassess their Habsburg legacy
    18 days ago

Reports

Dismiss