Wildberries expands international sales by offering cross-border sales and delivery

Russia’s largest online retailer Wildberries has launched direct sales from Belarus, Kazakhstan and China to Russian consumers, the company said in a statement on June 23.

Wildberries has launched a pilot project for direct sales from foreign markets, offering goods from sellers from Belarus, Kazakhstan and China, which have been made available to Russians.

“In the future, the online retailer plans to connect manufacturers from the European Union and other countries where it already works to the project,” the company said. “To date, the online retailer, in addition to Russia, is represented in 13 more countries around the world, including the USA, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, etc.”

The delivery of goods from sellers to buyers in other countries will be carried out both by Wildberries' own logistics service (for example, in Belarus and Kazakhstan) and via international logistics partners (in China and other countries).

Russians will be able to receive parcels from foreign sellers at Wildberries' order pick-up points. Delivery of orders to buyers will be free and will take from several days to two weeks, depending on the country of the seller, the company said.

“We strive to make purchases on Wildberries even more profitable for Russians: to offer more goods at attractive prices, and fast delivery from reliable logistics partners will significantly reduce the time it takes to receive orders for cross-border purchases,” the Wildberries press service said.

In the near future, Wildberries plans to expand its assortment by connecting new sellers from various countries.