World Bank director confirms support to Kosovo to deal with coronavirus pandemic impact

World Bank regional director for the Western Balkans, Linda Van Gelder, reiterated the bank’s support to Kosovo as it deals with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and addresses its long-term development challenges.

During her visit to Kosovo last week, Van Gelder met with Kosovo’s President Vjosa Osmani, Prime Minister Albin Kurti and other officials to discuss the socio-economic impact of the pandemic, government measures, and the bank’s support to Kosovo for a resilient recovery and more inclusive and greener economy.

“I was pleased to discuss Kosovo’s future growth model and what it will take to achieve its development goals,” Van Gelder said in the statement on June 2.

“We consider it highly important to address gaps in human capital and infrastructure, regional connectivity, environmental constraints and pollution, and we are committed to continuing to support Kosovo in these areas,” Gelder added.

The World Bank swiftly mobilised fast-track emergency financing to address urgent health sector priorities and to protect the household incomes to help Kosovo with its COVID-19 response.

The bank also restructured active projects to allow channeling of additional funds in support of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) impacted by the crisis.

The World Bank is now finalising an additional financing operation to assist with the deployment of COVID19 vaccines and is discussing the preparation of a development policy loan operation to support economic recovery.

Since 1999, the World Bank has provided or managed roughly $500mn through more than 40 operations in Kosovo. The current World Bank lending portfolio in Kosovo amounts to $281.6mn across 11 projects.