4% dividends announced by Turk Telekom, BIM, Sabanci and Soda Sanayi

By Akin Nazli in Belgrade March 5, 2020

Turkey’s largest telco Turk Telekom (TTKOM) will on June 1 distribute Turkish lira (TRY) 0.34 gross and TRY0.29 net dividends per share, amounting to TRY1.2bn in total from its 2019 profit.

The proposed dividend amount is equivalent to a 4% dividend yield.

The dividend payout ratio of 50% from Turk Telekom’s profit last year is lower than the average distribution ratio of 93.8% provided between 2007-2015, Seker Invest noted.

Turk Telekom has not distributed dividends for three years. It posted losses in 2016 and 2018 due to lira depreciation and its huge short FX position.

The company decided to reduce its leverage rather than distribute dividends from its 2017 profit.

Although below the average of the company’s past dividend pay-out ratios, the decision is line with Turk Telekom’s dividend policy, according to Seker.

Swung to profit

Turk Telekom swung to a TRY2.41bn in net profit for 2019 from a net loss of TRY1.39bn in 2018, thanks to the relatively stable lira. Financial expenses declined to TRY3.53bn last year from TRY6.45bn a year ago due to sizeable FX and hedging gains, but they still compared as high against previous years.

Revenues rose by 16% y/y to TRY23.7bn in 2019. The company is targeting 14% y/y in revenue growth and TRY12.4bn in EBITDA in 2020.

Turk Telekom is the main exposure of Borsa Istanbul’s most popular lenders Garanti BBVA (GARAN) and Akbank (AKBNK).

In 2018, the two banks, together with fellow local lender Isbank (ISBNK), took over a 55% stake in Turk Telekom after the former owner of the stake, Otas—a unit of Dubai-based Oger Telecom—failed to keep up payments on a $4.75bn loan; the situation produced the largest default in Turkish history and the biggest M&A deal in 2018.

The lenders are aiming to sell their Turk Telekom stake, but they have not yet found a buyer. The main difficulty is the risk that Turk Telekom’s licence won’t be extended by the government beyond 2026, meaning the purchaser would lack time to recoup their investment through dividend payouts.

Turk Telekom is the leading integrated telco in Turkey. It operates the country's largest fixed network and the smallest of its three mobile networks.

BIM paying out 4%

On March 4, Borsa Istanbul’s top retailer BIM (BIMAS) announced a 4% dividend per share to be paid in two instalments on May 13 and October 14, according to Seker Invest’s calculations.

BIM’s net profit was down 2% y/y to TRY1.22bn in 2019 despite a 24% y/y increase in turnover to TRY40bn. BIM is targeting (+/-2%) 23% y/y turnover growth in 2020.

On March 4, glassmaking group Sisecam (SISE) (3% dividend yield) and its subsidiaries Soda Sanayi (SODA) (4%), Anadolu Cam (ANACM) (3%), Trakya Cam (TRKCM) (3%) announced dividends to be paid on May 29.

On February 26, Sabanci Holding (SAHOL) announced a 4% dividend per share to be paid on April 1. Enerjisa, a JV between E.ON and Sabanci Holding, (ENJSA), will pay 7% also on April 1.

Last month, Koc Holding subsidiaries Arcelik (ARCLK), Tofas (TOASO), Ford Otosan (FROTO) announced dividends but Tupras (TUPRSopted not to distribute a dividend.

Banks "advised" not to distribute dividends

The banks, meanwhile, are opting not to distribute dividends from 2019. Last year, the banking watchdog BDDK “advised” local lenders not to distribute dividends from their 2018 profits. Isbank (ISCTR) tried to pay a dividend but the BDDK did not allow it to do so.

On December 17, BloombergHT reported, citing “a document seen by the publication”, that the BDDK had “advised” local lenders not distribute dividends from their 2019 profits.

TAV (TAVHL) is also among the major dividend payers so far announced.
 

Major Borsa Istanbul dividends
  Annual       Gross Net   Gross 2010-2018
  Net Total   Gross Dividend Dividend   Dividend 9 years
  Profit Bonus Bonus Dividend per per   Yield   Yield
  TRY TRY share TRY Share Share Payment Last Paid Average
  mn mn % mn TRY TRY Date % Years %
Tofas 1,330     880 1.76 1.50 19-Mar 10.0 9 5.7
TAV 1,455     758 2.09 1.77 20-Mar 7.9 8 3.8
Tupras 3,713     3,794 15.15 12.88 28-Mar 12.0 8 7.0
Ford Otosan 1,683     853 2.43 2.07 1-Apr 4.2 9 5.3
Koc Holding 5,537     1,009 0.40 0.34 1-Apr 2.4 9 2.0
Sabanci 3,830     612 0.30 0.26 3-Apr 3.7 9 1.8
Erdemir 5,598     4,830 1.38 1.25 8-May 18.1 9 8.0
Sisecam 2,326     400 0.18 0.15 31-May 3.3 9 2.1
Soda 1,556     345 0.35 0.29 31-May 4.7 - -
BIM 1,250     365 1.20 1.02 12-Jun 3.0 9 1.5
Turkcell 2,021     1,010 0.46 0.39 18-Jun 3.6 4 3.3
Aselsan 2,318     174 0.15 0.13 19-Jun 0.8 9 0.8
Petkim 872 462 28 - - - 19-Jun 28.0 5 3.1
BIM 1,250 304 100 274 - - 24-Jul 100.0 9 1.5
Turkcell 2,021     1,010 0.46 0.39 31-Oct 3.6 4 3.3
BIM 1,250     365 0.60 0.51 18-Nov 3.0 9 1.5
Ford Otosan 1,683     432 1.23 1.05 21-Nov 1.9 9 5.3
Kardemir (A) 172     63 0.13 0.11 27-Nov 5.9 3 1.7
Kardemir (B) 85     31 0.13 0.11 27-Nov 5.9 3 1.7
BIM 1,250     243 0.40 0.34 11-Dec 1.7 9 1.5
Ford Otosan 1,959 - - 1,095 3.12 2.65 23-Mar 4.0 9 5.3
Tofas 1,482     1,202 2.40 2.04 25-Mar 8.7 9 5.7
TAV 2,368 - - 392 1.08 0.92 25-Mar 5.2 8 3.8
Enerjisa 1,034 - - 709 0.60 0.51 1-Apr 7.1    
Arcelik 925     500 0.74 0.63 1-Apr 3.9 8 3.3
Sabanci 3,780 - - 673 0.33 0.28 1-Apr 3.6 9 1.8
Turk Telekom 2,407 - - 1,203 0.34 0.29 1-Jun 4.2 6 3.9
BIM 1,225 - - 1,214 1.20 1.02 13-May   9 1.5
Sisecam 1,841 - - 320 0.14 0.12 29-May   9 2.1
Soda 1,109 - - 245 0.25 0.21 29-May   - -
BIM 1,225 - - 1,214 0.80 0.68 14-Oct   9 1.5
source: Seker Invest

OPEC+ talks with Russia collapse, oil prices tank

Talks between OPEC and Russia on a new production cut collapsed on March 6, sending oil prices tumbling to under $50. The Kremlin says it is “comfortable” with the current price and has started a price war designed to undermine the US.

Questions grow over Turkey’s “coronavirus free” status

Iranian minister complains “some countries don’t say anything about their situation” amid the outbreak.

Fears of security breakdown at IS camp as Turkey interrupts Kurds’ water supplies

Turks accused of using deliveries as a bargaining chip as they press Kurdish-led autonomous administration in northeast Syria to provide more electricity for Turkish-controlled zone.

Rada confirms Denys Shmyhal as the new prime minister of Ukraine

The parliament previously approved the resignation of Oleksiy Honcharuk, who had held the post of prime minister since August 2019.

Moldovan central bank officials arrested over $1bn bank frauds

$1bn was siphoned off mainly from three Moldovan banks over several years. The costs are ultimately being footed by Moldovan taxpayers.

