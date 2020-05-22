70% of companies in Czech Republic saw a drop in orders in May due to COVID-19 outbreak

70% of companies in Czech Republic saw a drop in orders in May due to COVID-19 outbreak
By bne IntelliNews May 22, 2020

The economic situation of Czech companies is deteriorating as an impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, with 70% reporting a drop in orders in May and June, twice as many as in April, shows a survey carried out by the Confederation of Industry and Transport of the Czech Republic among 242 companies in May. 

Most of them would appreciate the government Antivirus employment support programme to be extended until the end of August, while they say tax relief packages have not yet had any positive impact.

“The nature of the coronavirus crisis is unprecedented. Many companies lost a large part or all of their sales overnight, and had to increase expenses on protective equipment, hygiene measures, logistics and higher stocks. Companies suddenly lost some of their employees who stayed at home with their children or could not travel from the neighbouring countries,” commented the president of the confederation Jaroslav Hanak. 

“[The companies] are losing contracts and a source of future income. In such a situation, it is essential that the state gives companies the certainty that support from approved programmes will continue to come in. This will give them space for a faster recovery and return to normal,” he added. 

The share of companies whose volume of orders decreases by more than 40% year-on-year has been growing. There were 23% of them in April, while now their number reached 48%.

“Many companies are just getting into trouble. That's why we want the government to extend the Antivirus programme until August. … Antivirus is the only programme that works relatively well. According to the survey, 93% of the companies that applied for it received support in March, only 7% failed,” Hanak added.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Movie night at the airport

Russa’s coronavirus cases close to 300,000 but PM says growth in new cases has halted

Most Central, Southeast Europe economies contract in Q1 but outperform eurozone average

Data

Belarus industrial output declined 3.8% year on year in 4M20

In January-April 2020 Belarus industrial output declined 3.8% year on year as the double whammy of the oil price collapse and the coronavirus stop-shock hit home.

Belarus industrial output declined 3.8% year-on-year in 4M20

In January-April 2020 Belarus industrial output declined 3.8% year-on-year as the double whammy of the oil price collapse and the coronavirus stop-shock hit home.

Industrial production in Ukraine tumbles by 16.2% year on year in April

Industrial production in Ukraine in April 2020 fell by 16.2% year on year, compared with the March drop of 7.7%, February’s fall of 1.5% and January’s contraction of 5.1%, the State Statistics Service said on May 23.

Polish retail sales come down crashing in April, hit by COVID-19 lockdown

A steep reduction in shops’ turnover in April is hardly a surprise, given the fourth month was the first – and only thus far – full month of lockdown, imposed by the authorities to limit the spread of the pandemic.

Poland’s industrial production records unprecedented fall in April in the wake of COVID-19 lockdown

A contraction had been expected in April, but at 24.6% y/y the magnitude of the fall surprised the market.

Belarus industrial output declined 3.8% year on year in 4M20
17 hours ago
Belarus industrial output declined 3.8% year-on-year in 4M20
17 hours ago
Industrial production in Ukraine tumbles by 16.2% year on year in April
21 hours ago
Polish retail sales come down crashing in April, hit by COVID-19 lockdown
1 day ago
Poland’s industrial production records unprecedented fall in April in the wake of COVID-19 lockdown
4 days ago

Most Read

  1. PS752 Tragedy - Ukrainian aviation investigation head suggests passengers were out of their seats
    5 days ago
  2. Gazprom starts designing $20bn gas pipeline to China
    6 days ago
  3. US ire on horizon as Venezuelan navy told to escort Iranian tankers bringing fuel relief
    4 days ago
  4. Russia’s GDP shrinks by 20% in April, but government maintains a triple surplus
    6 days ago
  5. Poland’s public radio cancels pop chart list after song critical of Kaczynski flies to number one
    7 days ago
  1. PS752 Tragedy - Ukrainian aviation investigation head suggests passengers were out of their seats
    5 days ago
  2. Almost $1bn worth of damage caused by bursting of Sardoba dam in Uzbekistan
    19 days ago
  3. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    4 months ago
  4. TURKEY INSIGHT: The lira’s past 7. Now don’t be a tough guy Erdogan, don’t be a fool!
    24 days ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Azerbaijan
    4 months ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss