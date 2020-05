Albania expected to legalise cannabis for medical use in July

Albania is expected to legalise cannabis for medical purposes as early as in July, media reported on May 12, citing PM Edi Rama.

Rama was cited as saying by Albanian Daily News that the government is working on a final draft to legalise marijuana for medical use and that the draft will be voted on in the parliament in July.

“We have to go forward with this project. This is the fourth year since we started discussions on this issue, which is actually a global trend,” Rama was quoted.

Rama said earlier that the government has been working with local and foreign experts for a year to prepare the draft which will be revealed soon.

Neighbouring North Macedonia already legalised the use of marijuana for medical purposes in 2016. Since then the sector has been flourishing as dozens of factories have been opened.