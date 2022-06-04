Albania’s chief of defence set to become next president

Albania’s chief of defence set to become next president
Major General Bajram Begaj at a meeting with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama on June 3. / Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama via Facebook
By bne IntelliNews June 4, 2022

Albania’s ruling Socialist Party has picked Major General Bajram Begaj, the chief of defence, to be the country’s new president, Prime Minister Edi Rama announced on June 3. 

Albania’s president is elected by the parliament. After the initial three rounds in which the votes of three-fifths of MPs are required failed, in the fourth round the president can be appointed by a majority of MPs in the parliament. This means the Socialists have enough votes to appoint their choice of candidate. 

Speaking outside the Socialist Party headquarters on June 3, Rama said party officials had discussed 26 potential candidates before picking Begaj. 

Answering a journalist question on why the Socialists picked Begaj, Rama said: “Because he is the example of that normalcy, of that citizenship, of that sense of service to the country and to the people of this country for which that office has an urgent need.”

The vote on Begaj’s appointment is due to take place on the evening of June 4. 

Enkelejd Alibeaj, the leader of the opposition Democratic Party’s parliamentary group, said on June 3 that the Democrats will not take part in the vote. He accused the Socialists of going back on their promise to involve the opposition in the selection of the next president. 

The Democratic Party said in a statement on Facebook that the Socialists’ candidate for president had been “appointed by the state property mafia”. 

“The Democratic Party parliamentary group had warned that Edi Rama has faked his promises for a consensual and inclusive president. Not justifying this farce warned by us, even with a vote against, is the duty of every opposition MP,” the party said. 

Albania's president is mainly a ceremonial post, but does have the power to hold up legislation and appoints the head of the secret service and the prosecutor general.

Begaj will replace Albania’s current President Ilir Meta, who was appointed in 2017 with the backing of the Socialists and their then coalition partner the Socialist Movement for Integration (LSI). Since then, relations between the Socialists and LSI have deteriorated, and Meta has become a strong critic of Rama’s government.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

OBITUARY: Former Albanian president Bujar Nishani dies at 55

EU’s credibility on the line over enlargement

Fall in hydropower production puts Albania’s finances under pressure

News

Kyrgyzstan: Pit wall cracks raise questions over future of giant Kumtor gold mine

The president has preventively denied any future responsibility for accidents that might happen at the mine.

Estonia’s PM kicks Centre party out of governing coalition

Kallas proposes to form a new government with the Isamaa party and Social Democrats.

EU agrees to delist Russian orthodox leader from sanctions list after Hungarian pressure

The EU’s sixth sanction package against Russia can finally come into force, a month after it was first proposed.

Uzbekistan sees bread prices skyrocket

Tashkent is seeking to boost domestic flour production at a delicate time, with the war in Ukraine garbling food supply chains.

National Bank of Ukraine raises discount rates to a whopping 25%

The National Bank of Ukraine raised the discount rate by a massive 15%, from 10% to 25%, Epravda reported on June 2.

Kyrgyzstan: Pit wall cracks raise questions over future of giant Kumtor gold mine
13 hours ago
Estonia’s PM kicks Centre party out of governing coalition
15 hours ago
EU agrees to delist Russian orthodox leader from sanctions list after Hungarian pressure
1 day ago
Uzbekistan sees bread prices skyrocket
1 day ago
National Bank of Ukraine raises discount rates to a whopping 25%
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Russian forces in Donbas push Ukraine troops to the limit
    5 days ago
  2. RenCap may face closure amidst an eleventh-hour MBO bid
    3 days ago
  3. Russian focus on Severodonetsk leaves Kherson susceptible to Ukrainian counter-offensives
    2 days ago
  4. Albanians campaign on social media to keep bus bridge created in freak accident
    1 month ago
  5. Austria and Switzerland combined: Viral maps show true size of Russia's occupation of Ukraine
    1 day ago
  1. Russian forces in Donbas push Ukraine troops to the limit
    5 days ago
  2. Russian fertility rates fall to record lows on the back of a deteriorating economy and sanctions pressure
    1 month ago
  3. STOLYPIN: The sick man of Europe
    26 days ago
  4. RenCap may face closure amidst an eleventh-hour MBO bid
    3 days ago
  5. Sberbank faces a meltdown from its vast commercial real estate loan book
    25 days ago

Reports

Dismiss