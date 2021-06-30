Albania’s GDP up 5.53% y/y in Q1

By bne IntelIiNews June 30, 2021

Albania’s GDP rose by a robust 5.53% in year-on-year terms in the first quarter of 2021, the statistics office, Instat, said. 

Despite its large tourism sector, Albania has weathered the coronacrisis better than expected. Growth in the first quarter of this year was primarily driven by the industrial and construction sectors, partly as a result of continued reconstruction after the 2019 earthquake. 

In the first quarter, the biggest drivers behind the GDP growth were industry, electricity and water, contributing 2.56 percentage points (pp), construction (1.09 pp), public administration, education and health (0.97 pp) and real estate activity (0.58 pp). Several other sectors made smaller contributions to the overall growth. 

However, there were small y/y declines in professional and administrative services, which edged the total down by 0.20 pp, and trade, transport, accommodation and food services (-0.14 pp). 

Compared to the final quarter of 2020, Albania’s GDP increased by 2.29%

On the expenditure side, the important household final consumption component increased by 1.49% y/y. General government consumption was up by 5.16% and gross fixed capital formation by a strong 21.11%. Exports of goods and services were up 0.66%, a considerably smaller rise than the gain in imports of 7.55%.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) forecasts that its economy will grow by 4.5% this year. In 2021, the EBRD said, "The planned large public investment programme, including continued reconstruction activities from the earthquake, should also boost domestic demand, and goods exports are picking up strongly. The economy is expected to grow further at 4% in 2022. These forecasts assume that there will be no resurgence of the pandemic; downside risks include the extent of recovery of tourism during the post-pandemic phase." 

The IMF previously noted that the recovery is underway in Albania, forecasting 5.3% growth this year. However, an IMF official called on Albania to scale back the "overly ambitious domestically financed public investment to protect priority spending on social protection, healthcare (notably vaccination) and earthquake reconstruction and to increase contingency buffers."

Under half of emerging Europe economies to achieve full recovery in 2021

Murder and arson in Albania’s sunlounger wars

Overwhelming majority in Western Balkans support regional co-operation

Data

Romania’s public debt nears 50% of GDP after April Eurobond issue

Romania’s public debt increased to €107.5bn at the end of April, close to the 50% of the GDP estimated for 2021.

Central bank governor says Serbia exceeded pre-crisis GDP in Q1 2021

Serbia entered the crisis on a solid financial footing and the economy received strong monetary and fiscal support.

Under half of emerging Europe economies to achieve full recovery in 2021

EBRD says recovery from the coronacrisis is progressing faster than expected, but many emerging Europe economies won’t return to 2019 levels of GDP until 2022.

Overwhelming majority in Western Balkans support regional co-operation

Latest Balkan Barometer shows 77% want regional -, and most value relations with the EU above those with China, Russia or Turkey.

Ukraine’s industrial output increased 5.4% y/y in May, down from 13% in April

Ukraine’s industrial output increased 5.4% y/y in May, slowing from 13.0% y/y growth in April, the State Statistics Service reported.

