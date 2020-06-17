Albania’s online trade in bears and wolves "out of control" despite zoonosis risk

Albania’s online trade in bears and wolves
By bne IntelliNews June 17, 2020

Investigators from the animal welfare organisation Four Paws say trade in wildlife is “out of control” in Albania. They reported illegally hunted bears and other wild animals offered for sale online, while bear meat was openly offered at a restaurant in the Albanian town of Drilon. 

Experts have warned that using bears and other wild animals for food could lead to zoonotic disease outbreaks similar to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) that spread across the globe within months and crippled the world’s economy. 

"Legally protected native wildlife such as brown bears, wolves and birds of prey and exotic animals such as monkeys are being offered for sale on Albania's most visited online marketplaces, such as MerrJep and Mirlir, Four Paws said last week.

All of the advertised animals are legally protected species in Albania.

The buyers are mostly private individuals and restaurant owners who make the animals perform as guest attractions.

According to the NGO’s investigation an unnamed restaurant in Drilon advertised bear meat on its menu on Facebook. 

Four Paws is now urging the Albanian government to intervene quickly and protect animals.

Four Paws has been active in Albania since 2015, but this is the first time it has observed illegal trade in wild animals on such a scale.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

France’s Voltalia wins €100mn photovoltaic tender in Albania

French renewables company Voltalia has won a tender for the construction of the 140 MW Karavasta photovoltaic park in southern Albania worth €100mn, Albanian PM Edi Rama announced on May 27. The ... more

Azerbaijani gas reaches Albania as TAP project moves nearer to EU deliveries

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project—the last pipeline link required for Azerbaijan to meet its ambition of exporting natural gas to the European Union—has started introducing its ... more

Albania expected to legalise cannabis for medical use in July

Albania is expected to legalise cannabis for medical purposes as early as in July, media reported on May 12, citing PM Edi Rama. Rama was cited as saying by Albanian Daily News that the government ... more

Most Read

  1. No wonder Turkey’s in a hurry to open up its economy, latest economic data is catastrophic
    5 days ago
  2. Second wave of coronavirus hitting Ukraine
    3 days ago
  3. Europe and Nato’s Libya nightmare outcome would leave Russian and Turkish military bases staring across the Med
    1 day ago
  4. Ukraine’s green energy disaster is sliding towards a power crisis
    9 days ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    5 months ago
  1. PS752 Tragedy - Ukrainian aviation investigation head suggests passengers were out of their seats
    29 days ago
  2. Poland announces major easing of coronavirus restrictions
    21 days ago
  3. LONG READ: A thinking exercise on Turkey and its lira
    24 days ago
  4. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    5 months ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Azerbaijan
    5 months ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss