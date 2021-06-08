Albanian judge who appeared in designer clothes on TikTok suspended

By bne IntelliNews June 8, 2021

A high-ranking Albanian judge who appeared in videos posted on TikTok wearing designer clothes was suspended from her post by the High Judicial Council on June 7.

Albania has been carrying out reforms to the justice system, including the vetting of hundreds of judges and prosecutors, dozens of whom have already been dismissed from their posts for offences such as failure to accurately declare their assets and abuse of office. 

A media storm erupted in Albania when the videos on the Chinese video-sharing social network showed Enkeleda Kapedani, chief justice in the city of Elbasan, posing in designer clothes in her office and driving a BMW. 

Kapedani said when the videos emerged that they had been stolen from her phone and she didn’t have a TikTok account. However, they inevitably raised questions about her personal wealth. 

Albania’s Minister of Justice Etilda Gjonaj called for the videos to be investigated, saying that she had been urging the High Judicial Council to check up on Kapedani, as she considered her to be responsible for the early release of gang member Viktor Ymeri from prison.

"Now I wish that not only the appropriate measure be taken, but also that the financial situation of this judge be thoroughly investigated. Typical for some who have not yet passed the Vetting and continue to erode justice from within!” Gjonaj wrote on Twitter on May 31.

Meanwhile, Albania’s high justice inspector Artur Metani asked the High Judicial Council to suspend Kapedani. “In this case, there are legal conditions for imposing on … Enkeleda Kapedani the provisional measure of suspension from acting until the end of disciplinary proceedings, because the continuation of the magistrate in office seriously discredits the figure and position of the magistrate,” Metani told the council, as reported by local broadcaster Top News.

The council decided at its plenary session on June 7 to suspend Kapedani until the case is investigated and disciplinary proceedings are completed. 

Kapedani is a former Miss Albania, who won the title in 2003 before going on to study law between 2005 and 2009. She was appointed a judge in 2013, initially working in Tirana, before moving to Elbasan. She was elected head of the Elbasan court in 2020. 

Bulgarian PM slams “useless” anti-corruption agencies

Stefan Yanev’s interim government has been probing events under the former government led by Boyko Borissov that lost power in April.

Biden agrees to meet Zelenskiy, but after the Putin summit

US President Joe Biden has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to meet at the White House in July, during a phone conversation between the two presidents on June 7.

Bosnia awaits final verdict for ‘Butcher of Bosnia’ Mladic

Verdict from UN court in The Hague expected to raise tensions in Bosnia shortly after appointment of new high representative reopened the debate on the country’s future.

Two jail terms amounting to 3,576 years handed down for conspiracy to frame Turkey’s Fenerbahce football club

Media executive and ex-police chief found guilty of 'Gulenist plot' to bring match-fixing charges against club that includes President Erdogan among its fans.

Russia to reduce its dollar holdings in its NWF rainy day fund to zero

Russia will entirely remove the dollar from the basket of currencies in its National Welfare Fund (NWF) as the Kremlin’s drive to de-dollarise continues to gather momentum.

