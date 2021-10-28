Annual growth of Slovenia’s retail sales speeds up to 17.1% y/y in September

Annual growth of Slovenia’s retail sales speeds up to 17.1% y/y in September
By bne IntelliNews October 28, 2021

Slovenia’s retail sales increased by an annual 17.1% in September, speeding up from a 12.3% y/y growth in the previous month, the statistics office said on October 28.

Retail sales also grew compared to pre-pandemic August 2019, by 6.6%. The annual growth was primarily a consequence of the increase in retail trade with automotive fuel (by 41.5%), but growth was also significant in retail trade of food products (by 9%) and of non-food products (by 6.6%).

The biggest annual growth in retail sales this year was recorded in March and April.

Month on month, retail sales rose by 1.9% in September, speeding up from a 0.6% m/m increase in August.

On a monthly level, retail sales increased in trade with automotive fuel (by 8.4%) and with food products, beverages and tobacco (by 1.5%). In retail trade with non-food products it edged down 0.1%.

In the first nine months of 2021, retail sales increased by 11.5% over the same period in 2020 and was up 1.7% compared to the same period in 2019.

The volume turnover from the trade and repair of motor vehicles in September grew by 1.5% compared with the previous month. However, it declined 2.6% year on year and dropped 7.1% compared with September 2019.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Slovenia’s BuWizz creates world's fastest app-controlled Lego car

Slovenia’s economy shows signs of slowdown

Cryptocurrency champion Slovenia prepares to adopt law to tax sector

Data

Croatia’s economic growth accelerates in 3Q21

Institute of Economics, Zagreb index suggests Croatia’s GDP growth accelerated further in the third quarter.

Prices of bread and flour products in Kosovo jump by up to 50%

PM Albin Kurti says the sudden hike in prices is linked with developments in the countries from which Kosovo imports products.

Bank lending in Georgia up 12.9% y/y at end-September

In real terms, deflated by the consumer price inflation, the volume of bank loans edged up by a modest 0.6% y/y at the end of September.

National Bank of Ukraine leaves key policy rate unchanged at 8.5%

The central bank said it stands by its 2021 prediction of 9.6% inflation for Ukraine, slowing to 5% at the end of 2022.

Kazakh industrial output up 2.7% in first nine months

Oil output fell 3.4% y/y but ore mining grew 15%.

Croatia’s economic growth accelerates in 3Q21
2 days ago
Prices of bread and flour products in Kosovo jump by up to 50%
3 days ago
Bank lending in Georgia up 12.9% y/y at end-September
3 days ago
National Bank of Ukraine leaves key policy rate unchanged at 8.5%
3 days ago
Kazakh industrial output up 2.7% in first nine months
7 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    6 days ago
  2. Serbian President Vucic reins in Dodik to calm situation in Bosnia
    4 days ago
  3. COMMENT: Disinfo Napalm
    9 days ago
  4. Uzbekistan’s president Shavkat Mirziyoyev wins re-election with landslide
    4 days ago
  5. Nearly everyone in Iran infected by coronavirus at some point concludes study
    7 days ago
  1. Romania’s hospitals overwhelmed by devastating fourth wave of pandemic
    14 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Disinfo Napalm
    9 days ago
  3. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    6 days ago
  4. Iran alludes to Baku’s relations with Israel as it defends war games by Azerbaijan border
    29 days ago
  5. Western Balkans falling further behind eastern EU members
    22 days ago

Reports

Dismiss