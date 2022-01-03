Annual growth of Slovenia’s retail sales speeds up to 41% y/y in November

Slovenia’s retail sales soared by an annual 41% in November, accelerating from a 34.3% y/y growth in the previous month, the statistics office said.

Retail sales also grew compared to pre-pandemic November 2019, by 19.3%. The annual growth was primarily a consequence of the increase in retail trade with automotive fuel by 79.4%.

Due to COVID-19 related measures in November 2020, it also grew significantly in retail trade with non-food products (by 45.8%). In retail trade with food products it grew by 6%.

However, month on month, retail sales edged down by 0.4% in November, reversing a 13% increase in the previous month.

On a monthly level, retail sales with automotive fuel fell by 6.5% and with food products were down by 1.5%. In retail trade with non-food products sales grew by 1.1%.

In the first eleven months of 2021, retail sales increased by 16.5% over the same period in 2020 and was up 5.3% compared to the same period in 2019.

The volume turnover from the trade and repair of motor vehicles in November rose 16.9% year on year and was up 1.1% from a month earlier.

Compared to November 2019, it declined by 8.4%.