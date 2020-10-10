Armenia and Azerbaijan agree temporary ceasefire

Armenia and Azerbaijan in the early hours of October 10 agreed a temporary ceasefire in the conflict over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced the agreement just before 03:00 Moscow time after 10 hours of talks in the Russian capital. The two countries would now begin "substantive" talks, he said.

More than 300 people are known to have died while thousands have been displaced since on September 27 the worst fighting in the long-running conflict over the mountainous enclave since the 1988-1994 Nagorno-Karabakh War broke out. The final casualty figures could turn out to be a lot higher, analysts say.

Hostilities are to be halted from 08:00 GMT on October 10. There will be an exchange of prisoners and the recovery of dead bodies.

Nagorno-Karabakh is run as a self-proclaimed republic by ethnic Armenians but it is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan.

The two former Soviet republics blamed each other for the outbreak of violence.

Russia has a military base in Armenia and both countries are members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in which an attack on one member can mean the other members coming to its defence. But as Nagorno-Karabakh is not part of Armenia, the CSTO arrangement has not applied in this conflict. Nevertheless there has been a clear danger of the fighting turning into an all-out war between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Turkey has aggressively backed Azerbaijan in the conflict, though it has denied sending Baku military advisers, fighter planes, Syrian militia mercenaries and armed drones, as alleged by Armenia. Ankara has also been very sceptical of the merits of a ceasefire being introduced without any Armenian withdrawal from the disputed territory first. Its response to Azerbaijan’s consent to a ceasefire is awaited.

The fighting has displaced half of Nagorno-Karabakh's population of around 70,000 people, officials of the territory have said.

Both sides have accused the other of indiscriminate shelling.