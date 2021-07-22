Average gross wage in Slovenia up by a real 3.9% y/y in May

The average monthly gross wage in Slovenia amounted to €2,008 in May, going up by a real 3.9% year on year, accelerating from a 0.9% y/y growth in the previous month, the statistics office said on July 22.

In nominal terms the gross wage was higher by 6.1% y/y. Slovenia posted a 2.1% y/y inflation in May.

The net wage in Slovenia totalled €1,287 in the fifth month of the year, going up by a real 1.3% y/y and rose by 3.4% y/y in nominal terms, the statistics office data indicated.

In monthly terms, average gross earnings increased by 0.7% in nominal terms and edged down 0.2% in real terms. The net wage went down by a real 0.3% month on month and was higher in nominal terms by 0.6%.

Month on month, the average gross earnings for May rose by 5.1% in the public sector, while in the private sector they decreased by 2.1%.

The highest average gross wage was paid in the public administration and defence, compulsory social security sector of €2,949.