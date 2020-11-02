Azerbaijan’s next move awaited as its troops close on Nagorno-Karabakh’s second largest city

Azerbaijan’s next move awaited as its troops close on Nagorno-Karabakh’s second largest city
A mutual agreement not to shell civilians appears to have fallen apart.
By bne IntelIiNews November 2, 2020

Multiple reports indicate that Azerbaijani troops were by the weekend no more than five kilometres (three miles) from the Nagorno-Karabakh mountain enclave’s second-largest city Shusha (known as Shushi to Armenians).

In just over a month since fighting for the territory reignited in earnest, Azerbaijan appears to have retaken most of the land, largely lowlands, surrounding it that was lost to ethnic Armenian fighters in the 1990s.

It could now advance on Shusha within Nagorno-Karabakh, which would provide its Turkey-backed military with a staging post for an assault on the territory’s largest city, Stepanakert, or it could choose to make an attempt to close off the only main supply corridor between the enclave and Armenia, which runs via Lachin.

Reuters quoted analysts discussing a third option—consolidate military gains and return to the negotiating table from a position of greater strength, possibly the smartest move as winter draws in.

“It’s clearly Azerbaijan’s war to lose,” Michael Kofman, director of the Russia Studies Program at CNA, a US-based research body was cited as saying, adding: “Armenia’s position is very precarious.”

Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but is populated and controlled by ethnic Armenians as a self-proclaimed republic. Its leader, Arayik Harutyunyan, on October 29 called on citizens to repel any attack on Shushi, a city of cultural and strategic importance to both sides. It is set on high ground just 15 km south of Stepanakert.

“Another Sarajevo”

“If Azerbaijan were to take it back, Stepanakert would become like another Sarajevo,” Reuters quoted Neil Melvin, director of international security studies at the RUSI think tank in London, as saying, in a reference to the city besieged during the 1990s Bosnian war.

Looking at vulnerabilities in Azerbaijan’s present military situation, analysts suggest the Azerbaijanis—who have for years been equipping their armed forces with modern military hardware drawing on oil riches, in contrast to impoverished Armenia which, by some accounts, is often left with little but Soviet-era weaponry—are potentially vulnerable to counter-attack along overstretched supply lines through territory gained in the relatively flat and sparsely populated south. Combat further north, in mountains where ethnic Armenian troops are dug in, would also be harder.

On October 31, Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of shelling residential areas, just a day after the sides agreed to avoid targeting civilian populations in and around Nagorno-Karabakh.

The combined military and civilian death toll in the conflict so far is widely thought to run into the several thousands

The fresh fighting came as Russia said it would provide "necessary" assistance to Yerevan if fighting between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces over Nagorno-Karabakh reached Armenia's territory. Moscow was responding to a letter from Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian to Russian President Vladimir Putin asking to begin "urgent" consultations on security assistance.

Talks in Geneva

The shelling reported from both sides came hours after talks in Geneva between the two countries' foreign ministers and international mediators aimed at helping to bring a halt in fighting after the failure of three announced ceasefires.

At the talks, Yerevan and Baku agreed to engage in an exchange of bodies on the battlefield, provide lists of detained prisoners of war within a week with the aim of eventual exchange, and communicate on issues "related to possible cease-fire verification mechanisms".

Armenia’s defence ministry on November 1 said a second militant from Syria had been captured on the battlefield. Azerbaijan has previously denied the presence of foreign fighters. Turkey has denied sending mercenary militia from Syria to assist Baku, despite media investigations that appear to document it playing such a role and France’s intelligence services also claiming they have evidence of Ankara deploying such fighters. Both Iran and Russia have expressed concerns about “terrorist” and “extremist” fighters from Middle East conflict zones gaining a foothold in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Growing number of governments consider second lockdowns to tackle autumn COVID-19 wave

Perspectives | Armenia’s military position in Nagorno-Karabakh grows precarious

COLCHIS: Georgia’s Karabakh conundrum

News

Protest turnout falls to 10,000 at weekend rally

The number of demonstrators that turned out for the weekend Sunday rally in Minsk fell to only 10,000 as the protest movement loses some of its momentum.

Pro-EU candidate Sandu leads in first round of Moldova’s presidential elections

Surprise lead over incumbent Igor Dodon puts Sandu in strong position to take the Moldovan presidency in runoff vote.

Georgian Dream poised to retain power after “far from perfect” general election

Ruling party just one seat short of majority prior to run-off contests. Thousands gather outside parliament in protest at claimed irregularities.

Pro-EU opposition has its best-ever shot at winning the presidency in Moldova

Polls indicate Sunday’s vote will set up a rematch of the 2016 runoff between President Dodon and his pro-EU challenger Maia Sandu — but this time Sandu has a strong chance of winning despite top Russian officials’ backing for Dodon.

Zelenskiy scrambles to defuse anti-corruption crisis of confidence in his government

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was scrambling on October 29 to head off a crisis of confidence in his government that could end the current International Monetary Fund (IMF) $5.5bn stand by agreement and right to visa-free travel to the EU

Protest turnout falls to 10,000 at weekend rally
2 hours ago
Pro-EU candidate Sandu leads in first round of Moldova’s presidential elections
3 hours ago
Georgian Dream poised to retain power after “far from perfect” general election
10 hours ago
Pro-EU opposition has its best-ever shot at winning the presidency in Moldova
3 days ago
Zelenskiy scrambles to defuse anti-corruption crisis of confidence in his government
2 days ago

Most Read

  1. Perspectives | Armenia’s military position in Nagorno-Karabakh grows precarious
    8 days ago
  2. Azerbaijan’s next move awaited as its troops close on Nagorno-Karabakh’s second largest city
    8 hours ago
  3. French Orano to join $8bn nuclear power plant expansion project in Romania
    6 days ago
  4. BALKAN BLOG: What’s wrong with the Macedonian language?
    6 days ago
  5. Poland expected to move closer to second lockdown next week
    10 days ago
  1. Perspectives | Armenia’s military position in Nagorno-Karabakh grows precarious
    8 days ago
  2. Russia knocked Turkish drones out of sky in Armenia claims report
    12 days ago
  3. Armenia and Karabakh announce construction of third connecting highway
    4 months ago
  4. STOLYPIN: If Lavrov goes, can we hope for better from Russia’s diminished foreign ministry?
    11 days ago
  5. Poland tightens restrictions in response to rising coronavirus cases
    1 month ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss