BAG Business Climate Index improves in Georgia with current situation seen as “nearly normal”

BAG Business Climate Index improves in Georgia with current situation seen as “nearly normal”
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest June 17, 2021

The BAG Business Climate Index in Georgia improved by 5.9 points q/q to 20.5 points in Q2 (on a scale from -100 to +100), with the current situation seen as “nearly normal” and expectations close to pre-crisis levels, the Business Association of Georgia (BAG) has announced.

Moreover, in this period, the assessment of the present business situation and business expectations (for a six-month period) improved, by 9.6 points and 0.9 points, respectively. While the current situation was assessed as balanced (with a score close to 0), the expectations were at just over 40 points - in line with where they were at before the onset of the crisis driven by the coronavirus pandemic.

In Q2, compared to Q1 of 2020, the BAG Business Climate Index improved in almost all sectors and was positive for all sectors, except for construction - in which the indicator worsened by 37.7 points. Notably, in Q1, among the sectors, the construction sector was the only sector with a negative business climate indicator.

The figures indicated a significant improvement in Georgia’s business climate compared to Q2 of 2020 - when the business climate was improving after the lockdown-induced collapse in both the current economic situation and expectations at the end of Q1. In Q2 of 2020, the BAG Business Climate indicator amounted to -0.8 points, while the business situation indicator amounted to -12.3, and the business expectations indicator was at 12.2.

It is worth noting that in Q2 of 2020, Georgia operated under a state of emergency and economic activity was staggered, while the positive outlook in Q2 of 2021 is attributed to the relaxing of the curfew, the inception of a vaccination program, the reopening of restaurants on weekends, announcements of scheduled international flights, and the opening of land borders starting from June.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Net money transfers to Georgia up 31% during crisis

COMMENT: Time to end Putin's impunity

Flash estimate shows Georgia’s GDP surging 44.8% y/y in April

Data

Ukraine’s NBU unexpectedly keeps rates on hold, defying market expectations of a 100bp hike as inflation soars

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) defied market expectations for a 100bp rate hike by keeping its prime lending rate on hold at 7.5% during its monetary policy meeting on June 17, despite inflation topping 9.5% in May.

Mongolia’s inflation rate reaches 6.2%in 5M21

Mongolia’s national consumer inflation is at 6.2% higher in 5M21 y/y, up by 0.7% m/m, according to the national statistics office.

Romania’s construction works up 5.7% y/y in January-April on robust housing market

The combination of low interest rates, accumulation of reserves in households’ accounts and rising demand for housing resulted in a booming housing market not only in Romania but globally.

Montenegro suffers Europe’s steepest fall in GDP in Q1

Crisis persists into 2021 despite slight easing in rate of GDP contraction in January-March.

Russians consider the US to be the number one “unfriendly country”

Russians consider the United States to be the number one “unfriendly country” and that feeling is on the rise again, according to the latest poll by the independent pollster the Levada Center.

Ukraine’s NBU unexpectedly keeps rates on hold, defying market expectations of a 100bp hike as inflation soars
2 hours ago
Mongolia’s inflation rate reaches 6.2%in 5M21
6 hours ago
Romania’s construction works up 5.7% y/y in January-April on robust housing market
10 hours ago
Montenegro suffers Europe’s steepest fall in GDP in Q1
23 hours ago
Russians consider the US to be the number one “unfriendly country”
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: Time to end Putin's impunity
    7 days ago
  2. Lukashenko pushing illegal Iraqi refugees over the border into Lithuania
    3 days ago
  3. Russia hits herd hostility to vaccines as COVID rages
    2 days ago
  4. LONG READ: Russia’s sanctions soft underbelly: precision machine tools
    4 days ago
  5. Turkey, China in firing line as Biden holds summit with Nato allies
    2 days ago
  1. ISTANBUL BLOG: Deathly silence from Erdogan as Turkey’s YouTuber gangster scandal snowballs
    25 days ago
  2. Experts not convinced by Turkey’s claim “full lockdown” caused steep decline in virus cases
    28 days ago
  3. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    1 month ago
  4. Russia’s gross international reserves tops $600bn for the first time ever
    16 days ago
  5. bneGREEN: Russia’s weather goes crazy
    24 days ago

Reports

Dismiss