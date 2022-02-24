Bank lending can’t keep pace with inflation in Romania

Bank lending can’t keep pace with inflation in Romania
By bne IntelliNews February 24, 2022

The stock of bank loans in Romania increased by 15.1% y/y to RON326.5bn (nearly €66bn) at the end of January, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) announced.

But in real terms, the annual advance was only 6.% y/y — still a substantial advance owed mainly to robust corporate lending during the first part of 2021. More recently, corporate lending — and retail lending to an even higher extent — has lost momentum. Thus, the stock of bank loans increased by only 3.0% over the past three months to January, or by 0.8% in real terms. The sluggish, but positive, advance was the combined effect of a 1.4% contraction of the stock of retail loans (in real terms) and a still significant 2.1% advance of the stock of corporate loans.

From a broader perspective, the stock of bank loans has advanced by 9.5% in real terms since June 2020, when the banking system and the government adapted their policies to the new circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent economic crisis.

But the robust advance reflects very different dynamics of the two market segments. While the stock of loans to households advanced by only 2.4% in real terms since June 2020, the stock of corporate loans surged by a real 16.4%, driven up by government guarantees.

