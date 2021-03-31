Belarus confirmed coronavirus cases exceed 320,000

Belarus confirmed coronavirus cases exceed 320,000
Belarus is still suffering from the second wave of the corona pandemic, but both mass inoculation and the production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine have already begun.
By bne IntelliNews March 31, 2021

The total number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases has exceeded 320,000, with the country counting as many as 995 more new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry reported on March 29.  

"As many as 320,594 people have tested positive for COVID-19," it said, as cited by Tass.  

The death toll is 2,237 including a number of patients with chronic diseases since the epidemic outbreak, it said, adding that ten such deaths were reported during the past day.  

According to the latest update, as many as 310,083 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease, including 794 who were released from hospital during the past day. A total of 5,349,784 tests for the novel coronavirus have been conducted in the country since the epidemic outbreak, including 8,683 during the past day.  

The official figures remain highly suspect, as Belarus' self-appointed President Alexander Lukashenko has downplayed the severity of the epidemic from the start, advising his people to “drink vodka” as an effective way of protecting themselves.  

Belarus did not impose any coronavirus lockdowns and mass gatherings were not banned. The mass demonstrations that began following the disputed August 9 presidential elections saw over 100,000 rally in just Minsk every weekend in the midst of the first wave of the epidemic.  

The authorities say the country’s public health system is coping with the second wave of the epidemic and say a third wave has not yet begun, but could start in the coming months.  

The government has taken minimum precautions; however, there is an official order to wear face masks in public places.  

A mass inoculation programme has begun. Russia held large-scale human trials of its Sputnik V vaccine in Belarus as part of the testing process from October 1 and has since set up production of the vaccine in Minsk that is due to come online this month. The Minsk-based factor has already produced the first doses that are currently being tested for quality and purity.  

A pilot batch of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine was manufactured in Belarus on February 26. Mass production of this vaccine kicked off on March 25.  

Belarus was second after Russia to register this vaccine. Mass vaccination was launched in late December 2020 after the first batch of the Russian vaccine had been delivered to the country. It is planned to inoculate some more than 5.5mn people.  

On February 19, Belarus also received a batch of 100,000 doses of China’s Sinopharm vaccine as a gift and its mass use began from mid-March. China is one of the biggest investors into Belarus, which it is planning to use as a production and logistics base for its business in Europe.  

According to Lukashenko, the country may develop its own vaccine by the end of the year.  

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Belarus’ opposition abandons attempts at dialogue with Lukashenko, Tikhanovskaya branded a terrorist

Over 200 arrested at “Freedom Day” protest in Belarus, but turnout was low

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko names possible successors

News

Government wants a solar panel on every roof in Serbia

Draft law aims to turn Serbia into a nation of energy prosumers as Belgrade pursues energy transition.

Russia to achieve herd immunity against the coronavirus by the end of August, says Putin

Russia is one of the few places in Europe where infection rates are falling rapidly and the country is likely to reach “herd immunity by the end of August", according to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Vaccination campaigns launched across Western Balkans

After months of delays, all of the Western Balkans countries have embarked on the vaccination of their populations against coronavirus.

Segezha Group launches CLT panel factory

Leading Russian wood processor Segezha Group has launched the country's first factory to manufacture cross-laminated timber panels in Sokol, Vologda region, 500 km northeast of Moscow.

Biden invites Putin, Xi to his first major climate talks

In a significant move, President Joe Biden of the US has invited rivals Vladimir Putin of Russia and Xi Jinping of China to the US’ virtual climate talks. The forum will be held virtually on 22-23 April.

Government wants a solar panel on every roof in Serbia
13 hours ago
Russia to achieve herd immunity against the coronavirus by the end of August, says Putin
14 hours ago
Vaccination campaigns launched across Western Balkans
22 hours ago
Segezha Group launches CLT panel factory
1 day ago
Biden invites Putin, Xi to his first major climate talks
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. OBITUARY: Petr Kellner, Central Europe's great dealmaker
    2 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Who is Sergei Pugachev, the oligarch that accused Abramovich of buying Chelsea on Putin's orders?
    5 days ago
  3. COMMENT: How bad can it get if US imposes sanctions on Russian debt?
    5 days ago
  4. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    1 month ago
  5. COMMENT: How the USSR’s collapse is remembered in Russia today
    6 days ago
  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    1 month ago
  2. Romania to ban Chinese companies from big infrastructure projects
    27 days ago
  3. OBITUARY: Petr Kellner, Central Europe's great dealmaker
    2 days ago
  4. Renaissance chief economist expects another Turkish lira crash within two years
    23 days ago
  5. Czech president approaches China for Sinopharm vaccine
    26 days ago

Reports

Dismiss