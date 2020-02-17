Belarus government forecasts 2% y/y GDP drop in January amid snowballing energy crisis

Belarus government forecasts 2% y/y GDP drop in January amid snowballing energy crisis
The Belarusian government forecasts a 2% year-on-year GDP drop in January due to the energy dispute with Russia
By bne IntelliNews February 17, 2020

The Belarusian government forecasts a 2% year-on-year GDP drop in January as the post-Soviet country's unreformed economy has been hit by the energy dispute with Russia.

On February 14, the nation's PM Sergei Rumas attributed the expected result to the cut of oil supplies from Russia to Belarus, as well as crisis in the nation's potash industry, MInsk-based online outlet TUT.by reported the same day.

The Belarusian economy grew by 1.2% y/y in 2019, according to national statistics agency Belstat. The Belarusian government forecasted earlier a 4% y/y growth last year.

Belarus faces shortages of Russian oil for its two refineries, as Moscow halted crude supplies to Belarus on January 1 after a contract expired, and the two countries are in negotiations over a new agreement. Minsk said later in January that it had secured a temporary limited solution on shipment from Russian oligarch Mikhail Gutseriev's company Safmar, without paying a premium. In past years Belarus bought oil on terms similar to those for Russian independent refineries, which involved a small premium.

On January 24, Lukashenko pledged to purchase crude oil "in Americas, Saudi Arabia, UAE" following Moscow's refusal to deliver oil to the post-Soviet nation in 2020 on Minsk's terms.

The IPM Research Center, a Minsk-based think tank, expects economic growth of 1% y/y in 2020 and 0.8% y/y in 2021, if Russia does not recompense Belarus for the tax maneuver.

The Belarusian Economic Research and Outreach Center (BEROC) said that growth may accelerate to 2% y/y in 2020 because the government plans to raise wages in the run-up to next year's presidential election. In the midterm, however, growth will stay at 1-2% y/y without structural reform, according to BEROC, Minsk-based news agency BelaPAN reported in December.
 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Belarus president threatens to take transit oil from Russia-EU pipeline amid dispute with Moscow

Belarus president sees 'moment of truth' in talks with Russia amid snowballing energy crisis

Belarus GDP grew by 1.2% y/y in 2019

Data

Ukraine reports 1.5% y/y GDP growth in October-December

Polish GDP growth eases to just 3.5% y/y in Q4

Analysts forecast a further slowdown in the first half of 2020.

Russian weekly inflation stable at 0.1%

Russia’s weekly inflation remained at 0.1% week-on-week on the week of February 10, with the daily inflation slowing to 0.01% after an acceleration over the first few days in February, according to Rosstat statistics agency.

Turkish industrial production beats market forecast at 8.6% y/y in December

Capital estimates economy expanded 1.5% q/q in Q4 with looser fiscal and monetary policy as drivers. But signs are pressure on lira likely to mount. Central bank expected to hike rates by second half.

Kazakh industrial output up by 4.1% y/y in January

Kazakhstan's industrial output rose by 4.1% y/y in January, according to figures released by the State Statistics Committee on February 11.

Ukraine reports 1.5% y/y GDP growth in October-December
10 hours ago
Polish GDP growth eases to just 3.5% y/y in Q4
9 hours ago
Russian weekly inflation stable at 0.1%
3 days ago
Turkish industrial production beats market forecast at 8.6% y/y in December
3 days ago
Kazakh industrial output up by 4.1% y/y in January
5 days ago

Most Read

  1. Turkey moves to shore up lira’s defences but analysts don’t see it holding the line
    6 days ago
  2. TURKEY INSIGHT: Bearish sentiment builds on reports of foreign disinvestment and outsized bet against splintering lira
    3 days ago
  3. Founder of fintech firm Revolut Perestersky becomes Russia’s latest tech billionaire
    9 hours ago
  4. Russia’s TCS Group ventures into fintech in Europe
    10 days ago
  5. Bosnia’s President Dodik renews threat for Republika Srpska secession referendum
    1 day ago
  1. Iran exporting million barrels of oil a day tracking firm data indicates
    12 days ago
  2. MOSCOW BLOG: Is Putin a megalomaniac?
    1 month ago
  3. Ukraine’s population falls behind Poland’s for the first time, electronic census says 5mn people lost since 2000
    25 days ago
  4. Who's who in the new Russian government
    23 days ago
  5. HSBC 'considering Turkey, Armenia exits'
    18 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss