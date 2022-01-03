Belarus’ opposition leader Tikhanovskaya calls on the people to hold firm in an emotional New Year’s address

Belarus’ opposition leader Tikhanovskaya calls on the people to hold firm in an emotional New Year’s address
Belarus’ opposition leader Tikhanovskaya told viewers that she was “angry” but sees “light in the darkness: you,” in an slick New Year’s address
By bne IntelliNews January 3, 2022

Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya told viewers that she was “angry” but sees “light in the darkness: you,” in an slick New Year’s address released on YouTube (with English subtitles) to see out a year of frustration and repression for her country.  

“We thought it shouldn’t be so long, so difficult, there shouldn’t be so many losses. We wanted a new country and a new future,” Tikhanovskaya said in a high quality and professionally produced clip. “And I am also angry that in response to this, Belarusians received revenge, violence and crisis.”

She went on to pay tribute to those that had lost their lives as a result of the brutal repression unleashed by Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko, who claimed a landslide victory in last August 9 presidential elections that are widely seen as massively falsified.  

“I am also scared: what if the regime takes another life? What if we don't have enough strength? What if our kids have to start all over again? What if all this path, in which so much work, love and faith is invested, does not lead to victory?” Tikhanovskaya asked, addressing the frustrations and fears of many after a year and half of protest that has brought the opposition no nearer to ousting Lukashenko.

However, she appealed to the people to remain firm in their resolve to change the political system and lauded the people as the strength of the country.  

“All this time, even on the darkest days, I see the light because I look at you,” the former housewife turned revolutionary said as the lights on the set rose to reveal several other leading figures in the opposition movement, including Pavel Latushko, a former Culture Minister in Lukashenko’s government turned rebel and now in exile. “To those who say "this is our land and we will not go anywhere”.”

She praised the Belarusian people for their creativity and ability to endure and flourish even in harsh conditions.  

“Now our victory is no longer a matter of chance or luck. It is a matter of our determination,” Tikhanovskaya said. “Willingness to take the fate of the homeland into their own hands and every day to go to the new Belarus, which we all dream of. "

Tikhanovskaya's speech was in stark contrast to Lukashenko's own New Year’s message that played on the economic chaos of the 90s and the stability he brought to the country by creating a neo-Soviet system, for which many Belarusians remain grateful.  

“This is how our sovereign state has been built and prospered for 30 years, painstakingly, day after day. And agree, looking back to the early 90s, we have something to be proud of. We have built a modern, stable and successful country,” Lukashenko said.  

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Estonian government under fire for booming trade with Belarus

DEATH OF THE SOVIET UNION: BOOK REVIEW – Reassessing the causes of the Soviet demise

CEE banking: As good as it gets in (post-) crisis times and the challenging geopolitical environment

News

Polish government on the ropes over Pegasus spyware scandal

Radical rightwing government allegedly used Israeli Pegasus spyware to hack the phones of opposition figures.

Hungarian banks tell government they cannot support mortgage rate freeze

The government has fixed variable-rate home loans at October 2021 rates until at least the April elections.

Kosovo faces worst energy crisis in a decade

Daily power cuts planned for the next 60 days to save electricity.

Estonian government under fire for booming trade with Belarus

Government says that companies brokering or transiting goods from Belarus to the foreign market through Estonia do not violate sanctions imposed on Lukashenko's regime.

Montenegro’s biggest industrial producer KAP shuts down after energy price hike

Rising electricity prices make aluminium smelter's production uneconomic and its owner was unable to reach an agreement with power company EPCG.

Polish government on the ropes over Pegasus spyware scandal
5 hours ago
Hungarian banks tell government they cannot support mortgage rate freeze
6 hours ago
Kosovo faces worst energy crisis in a decade
14 hours ago
Estonian government under fire for booming trade with Belarus
1 day ago
Montenegro’s biggest industrial producer KAP shuts down after energy price hike
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. DEATH OF THE SOVIET UNION: BOOK REVIEW – Reassessing the causes of the Soviet demise
    6 days ago
  2. ISTANBUL BLOG: Lira through the looking glass
    1 day ago
  3. Russian policymakers face economic perfect storm
    20 days ago
  4. Armenia’s new road projects: no simple endeavour
    13 days ago
  5. Azerbaijan's new law on media unites journalists in opposition
    18 days ago
  1. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia won’t invade Ukraine. This crisis is more serious than that
    18 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Russia looks poised to invade Ukraine, but what would an invasion actually look like?
    1 month ago
  3. COMMENT: US expats homeless in Russia
    28 days ago
  4. Academic close to Erdogan says Turkey should prepare for state of emergency due to economic crisis
    19 days ago
  5. Russian policymakers face economic perfect storm
    20 days ago

Reports

Dismiss