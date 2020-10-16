Belarusians have withdrawn $1.5bn from banks since April

Belarusians have withdrawn $1.5bn from banks since April
Depositors in Belarus have withdrawn $1.4bn from their accounts since April, fearing a bank crisis or forced conversion into Belarusian rubles
By bne IntelliNews October 16, 2020

Belarusians are emptying their accounts of money in the face of a rapidly escalating political and economic crisis. Since April Belarusians have taken out $1.428bn from banks, mostly from their dollar and euro currency accounts.

At the end of September, the total balance in retail foreign currency accounts was $6.199bn, down by $706.2mn from the end of August.

As bne IntelliNews reported, the ATMs are already running out of cash dollars as the population flees the banks, increasingly afraid of their hard currency savings being seized by the state and forcibly converted into Belarusian rubles, and of a banking crisis.

“The money supply consists of deposits of individuals and legal entities. These deposits can be in rubles and foreign currency, transferable and others. Transferable deposits are usually current accounts of enterprises and card accounts of citizens, from which you can withdraw money quickly enough. Other deposits are deposits which are placed in banks for a certain period. And if such deposits are irrevocable, the banks protect themselves from early withdrawal of money," the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus (NBRB) said in a statement as cited by Belsat.

In September the average balances on ruble transferable deposits of individuals amounted to BYN2.866bn ($1.1bn), according to banki24.by. Compared to the balances in August, they decreased by BYN722.6mn. Time deposits in Belarusian rubles in September totalled BYN4.602bn, down by BYN215.4mn from a month earlier.

There was still $1.230bn on current accounts in September that can be accessed via ATMs and card payments by individuals, which was down by $259.2mn from the month of August.

The internal capital flight to mattress money will only put more pressure on the government. Belarus' gold and foreign currency reserves were down by 1.8% in September to $7.321.4bn as of October 1, 2020, BelTA reports citing the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus data, after losing $1.4bn a month before to withdrawals by individuals and companies, as well as some debt repayments.

The Kremlin has stepped into help, but two deals for $1bn and $1.5bn are actually debt relief; however, this week the Kremlin made an emergency loan of $500mn to Belarus which is new cash but only accounts for a third of the hole that has been left in the reserves as a result of the current political crisis. The country’s reserves now account for some 1.4 months of import cover, which is not enough to ensure the stability of the currency.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Tikhanovskaya gives Lukashenko 13 days to quit in a “People’s ultimatum”

Belarus’ Interior Ministry threatens graffiti artists with 12 years in prison

Minsk taps the Russia-lead EFSD fund for $500mn cash emergency loan

News

Nagorno-Karabakh forces quoted as saying ceasefire generally held on October 18

Day, however, sees angry exchanges with Armenia and Azerbaijan blaming each other for breaching humanitarian truce.

Turkey raises estimate of its ‘giant gas discovery’ but sceptics aren’t buying story on evidence so far

Analyst points out that as Turkish national oil co has gone it alone in exploration, there's “no witness” to back up claims reserves are a “game-changer”. Notes gas find is “a feel-good domestic story to sell in troubled times”.

North Macedonia/Bulgaria joint committee makes no real progress, new meetings to be held

Bulgarian officials say Sofia will block the first intergovernmental conference for North Macedonia's EU accession negotiations if no agreement is reached on the controversial historical issues between the two countries.

Second attempt at Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire declared

Agreement announced on day Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of killing at least 13 civilians in Scud missile strike on residential buildings in Ganja.

Russian internet major Yandex pulls plug on $5.5bn deal to buy Tinkoff Bank

Russian internet major Yandex said the negotiations on acquiring and merging with banking TCS Group have been terminated, bringing an abrupt end to one of the most anticipated deals in Russia this year.

Nagorno-Karabakh forces quoted as saying ceasefire generally held on October 18
7 hours ago
Turkey raises estimate of its ‘giant gas discovery’ but sceptics aren’t buying story on evidence so far
8 hours ago
North Macedonia/Bulgaria joint committee makes no real progress, new meetings to be held
22 hours ago
Second attempt at Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire declared
1 day ago
Russian internet major Yandex pulls plug on $5.5bn deal to buy Tinkoff Bank
2 days ago

Most Read

  1. 'Calls grow for France to side with Armenia in enclave conflict with Azerbaijan’
    5 days ago
  2. Russia criticises Turkey for pushing military solution to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
    4 days ago
  3. Karabakh coverage looks at Turkish military exports to Baku and possible execution of Armenian soldiers
    3 days ago
  4. Poland, Russia heading for long-running legal dispute over Nord Stream 2
    6 days ago
  5. BEYOND THE BOSPORUS: Erdogan fires his Russian missiles into a fog of confusion
    1 day ago
  1. Poland tightens restrictions in response to rising coronavirus cases
    19 days ago
  2. Belarus IT specialists develop software to identify OMON officers wearing masks
    24 days ago
  3. Iran denies allowing passage of weapons into Armenia after video emerges on social media
    19 days ago
  4. Armenia and Karabakh announce construction of third connecting highway
    4 months ago
  5. Capital forecasts 8 Turkish lira to dollar by year’s end
    25 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss