Belgrade to announce public call for building Serbia-Bulgaria gas intersection

A public call for selecting companies for the construction of the Serbia-Bulgaria gas interconnection is expected to be announced next week, after approvals from the competent European institutions, including the European Investment Bank (EIB), reported Beta on February 26.
The estimated value of the investment is €85.5mn, and it will be financed from EU pre-accession funds and a loan from the EIB, while the remaining funds have been secured by Serbia and Serbian company Srbijagas.
The total length of the interconnection through Serbia is 109 kilometres, and the planned capacity of the gas pipeline is 1.8bn cubic metres.
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on February 25 it will provide co-financing for two water and wastewater utility upgrade projects in Bulgaria. The two ... more
Estonia and Lithuania are reportedly one of five European Union countries left out by the post-Brexit United Kingdom from being eligible for a discount for UK visa fees. Brussels ... more
The International Monetary Fund has appointed Jean-François Dauphin as European department mission chief for Bulgaria, it said in a statement on February 5. He will replace Jaewoo Lee who was ... more