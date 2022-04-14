Blockchain could reach 30% of Montenegro’s GDP within 3 years, finance minister says

Blockchain could reach 30% of Montenegro’s GDP within 3 years, finance minister says
By bne IntelliNews April 14, 2022

Blockchain technology could account for around 30% of Montenegro’s GDP within three years, becoming as important as the tourism industry, Finance Minister Milojko Spajic said in an interview with Mina Business news outlet.

He added that the industry has the potential to employ around 10,000 people and to become a cornerstone for the economy along with energy and tourism.

“I think that within three years blockchain can comprise around 30% of the Montenegrin economy, contributing by an additional €1.5bn-2bn to the gross domestic product,” Spajic said.

He added that this could lead to significant hikes of wages, pensions and social payments.

Spajic said that Montenegro does not have the potential to attract big producers that would open large factories in the country as it is not directly connected to Central Europe and needs to focus on building an economy based on knowledge, skills and competitiveness.

Montenegro is already working on legislation that would create a proper environment for the development of the blockchain industry in the country, Spajic also said.

