Bosnia risks running out of coal as miners refuse to return to work

Bosnia risks running out of coal as miners refuse to return to work
The miners ended the protest in front of the Government building
By Eldar Dizdarevic in Sarajevo November 25, 2021

Miners from seven mines in the Bosnian Federation, who protested in Sarajevo for two days, ended their protest on November 24 and went home, but also stopped digging ore in the mines until further notice.

Due to the protest by the miners supplying the Tuzla Thermal Power Plant, there has been no coal at the plant for two days, which has endangered its normal functioning, and the threat of the production of electricity stopping is becoming a realistic option. 

Coal dominates the energy mix in Bosnia, though it does produce some electricity from hydropower and has started investing in renewables. 

Elektroprivreda BiH Sarajevo, the main company of the concern Elektroprivreda BiH, which operates seven mines, announced that due to the protests and the suspension of coal deliveries, electricity reductions are possible across the Federation.

“Due to the difficult situation at the Tuzla Thermal Power Plant, all three blocks of the Kakanj Thermal Power Plant are in operation. The stocks of coal in the depots are sufficient for the operation of the power plant in the next 15 days,” announced Elektroprivreda.

At the protest in central Sarajevo, the miners were addressed by the president of the Bosnian Federation Miners' Union, Sinan Husic, who said that they were waiting for answers from the Federation’s government to all the requests submitted by the miners on November 18.

“We have not received an answer and our demands have not been met. But there is also no coal production in the mines of the Bosnian Federation. We will not start production until they meet all our requirements,” said Husic.

Although they received an invitation to talk to the government twice, the miners refused to negotiate their demands, saying that they wanted everything they were asking for and that they did not want anything below that.

Miners demand a minimum wage in mining of BAM1,000 (€511.29), the the dismissal of the general director of Elekroprivreda BiH Sarajevo, the abolition of the Decision on the Rulebook on reducing their salary from BAM850 to BAM570, as well as dismissal of coal directors who started applying the regulation.

Dubioza Kolektiv, one of the most popular rock bands in Bosnia and Herzegovina, joined the miners' protests in Sarajevo. Together with the miners, they sang a song to Fadil Novalic, the prime minister of the Bosnian Federation,  which included the lyrics: "Fadil, f*** yourself and you and the Government of the Federation, while the miners are working, your government is stealing.”

The situation at Elektroprivreda BiH is very complicated. Elektroprivreda BiH accuses the miners of not delivering quality coal and being paid for coal that was not delivered at all, while the miners point out that the problem is the excessive number of employees in mines that do not dig ore, and are politically employed in mines’ administrative offices. They note, for example, that one of the mines in the Bosnian Federation has as many as six journalists allegedly employed in its press centre.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Bosnian coal miners hold mass protest in Sarajevo

Central and Southeast European economies remain fragile, says Vienna Initiative of banks

Almost 50% of young Bosnians want to leave the country

News

Iranians cheered by collapse of lira flood over Turkish border for Black Friday shopping

With Iran’s rial typically suffering only bad news given US sanctions, day-trippers didn’t need telling twice to make journey to bag some bargains.

Joe Biden leaves out Hungary from list of participants in US Democracy Summit

Viktor Orban is the only premier among the EU member states not taking part in the two-day event.

Tehran City Council renames streets in dig at Azerbaijan

Road renamings celebrate historic Iranian links to the South Caucasus, as well as jailed Shiite group.

Poland’s government-controlled top court says European human rights convention clashes with Polish Constitution

After declaring it can ignore European Court of Justice, Poland's Constitutional Tribunal now claims it can dismiss ECHR rulings.

Slovakia declares two-week lockdown amid record growth in positive COVID-19 cases

Slovakia has recorded the world´s fastest rise in positive cases.

Iranians cheered by collapse of lira flood over Turkish border for Black Friday shopping
19 minutes ago
Joe Biden leaves out Hungary from list of participants in US Democracy Summit
9 hours ago
Tehran City Council renames streets in dig at Azerbaijan
9 hours ago
Poland’s government-controlled top court says European human rights convention clashes with Polish Constitution
9 hours ago
Slovakia declares two-week lockdown amid record growth in positive COVID-19 cases
9 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. LONG READ: Russia looks poised to invade Ukraine, but what would an invasion actually look like?
    1 day ago
  2. Greece goes shopping for new defence relationships
    4 days ago
  3. COMMENT: Talk of war increases long-standing tensions between Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Nato
    8 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: The West’s response to Lukashenko’s migrant gambit might seal Belarus’ fate
    10 days ago
  5. Albania’s EU accession talks still held up by Bulgarian veto on North Macedonia
    6 days ago
  1. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    1 month ago
  2. STOLYPIN: The West’s response to Lukashenko’s migrant gambit might seal Belarus’ fate
    10 days ago
  3. COMMENT: Talk of war increases long-standing tensions between Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Nato
    8 days ago
  4. Serbian President Vucic reins in Dodik to calm situation in Bosnia
    1 month ago
  5. LONG READ: Russia looks poised to invade Ukraine, but what would an invasion actually look like?
    1 day ago

Reports

Dismiss