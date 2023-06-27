Bosnia’s Republika Srpska rejects Constitutional Court rulings in move towards secession

Bosnia’s Republika Srpska rejects Constitutional Court rulings in move towards secession
The resolution rejecting the validity of all acts by the state-level Constitutional Court was backed by 56 out of 65 MPs. / narodnaskupstinars.net
By Denitsa Koseva in Sofia June 27, 2023

The parliament of Bosnia & Herzegovina’s Republika Srpska voted on June 27 to reject rulings by the state-level Constitutional Court, moving closer to secession and raising political tensions in the country.

The parliament also decided to block the implementation of 14 key reforms needed to start Bosnia’s membership talks with the EU until a reform of the state-level Constitutional Court is carried out.

The resolution rejecting the validity of all acts by the state-level Constitutional Court was backed by 56 out of 65 MPs.

In his speech to parliament, President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik proposed a prison sentence for everyone who recognises the rulings of the Constitutional Court.

The moves by Republika Srpska, the smaller of Bosnia’s two entities, follow a standoff between the entity’s government on the one hand and state-level institutions and the international community’s high representative on the other. 

In April, Republika Srpska’s parliament ordered its judges in the Constitutional Court to quit. Under the rules at the time that meant it would no longer be able to operate, as sessions have to be postponed if at least three judges selected by the parliament of the Bosnian Federation and/or at least one judge selected by Republika Srpska's National Assembly are absent.

In response, the court decided to remove the article from its regulations. That angered Dodik, who gave the court a deadline until June 23 to give up the decision and threatened that otherwise Republika Srpska’s parliament would adopt an urgent decision not to recognise the court’s rulings.

Republika Srpska has called for new legislation to be adopted on the state-level Constitutional Court and will hold up the country’s EU accession progress until that happens. 

“If the parliamentary assembly of BiH disobeys the requests of representatives of Republika Srpska to proceed with the adoption of the Law on the Constitutional Court of BiH and the Law on the Election of Three Judges elected by the President of the European Court of Human Rights, we invite all representatives to withdraw from their work until these laws are adopted,” a decision by Republika Srpska’s parliament states.

The decision was adopted amid calls by the European Parliament for Bosnia to speed up reforms and start its EU membership path. MEPs also condemned the inflammatory rhetoric of Republika Srpska and the secessionist policy of its political leaders.

Denis Becirovic, the Bosniak member of the state-level tripartite presidency, urged High Representative Christian Schmidt to replace Dodik as he is breaching the Dayton peace agreement.

Secession on the horizon?

Nedim Ademovic, a constitutional law expert, said as quoted by N1 that the adoption of the law stipulating that Constitutional Court decisions be ignored means mean the “beginning of legal secession” of the entity from the state.

“For the first time, we are facing a situation where a part of Bosnia & Herzegovina adopts legal acts that will start the legal secession from Bosnia & Herzegovina, because the monopoly of the state, which is completely normal since it exists, is being denied. If Republika Srpska goes down the path of adopting these laws, it will cause the deepest crisis since the signing of the Dayton Peace Agreement, which will require a reaction from the state, but also from the international community, which has never been done before,” he said.

He added that what is currently happening in the parliament of Republika Srpska is a lower level of government refusing to obey the state.

“It is not about the functionality of the court, it is about blocking the only currently functional institution at the state level that is capable of declaring any act of Republika Srpska unconstitutional, which Dodik … doesn’t like, because then he loses legitimacy and legality for his actions,” said Ademovic.

The state-level government, as well as the international community, have two options for responding to this crisis, and one of them implies the “use of force”, he warned. 

“I would like to point out that this is not only an attack on the constitutional and legal order of the state of Bosnia & Herzegovina but also an attack on the system called the Dayton Peace Agreement, which is backed by the international community that is very complex, but also strong. In a normal state, a state of emergency would be declared through the presidency, the army would be sent to the streets, and those persons who do not respect the state would be detained and prosecuted. This is a coup par excellence,” Ademovic said.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Diplomats condemn Republika Srpska’s bold move towards secession

Pollution from Western Balkan coal power plants surged in 2022

Private equity investment in CEE falls 35% to €2.77bn

News

Top Russian general reportedly detained over Wagner mutiny

Sergei Surovikin's arrest seen as part of a purge by Putin of the top of the security services, as he looks to reassert his authority after Yevgeny Prigozhin's short-lived coup attempt.

Ukraine security service arrests Russian sleeper agent connected to Kramatorsk cafe attack

Ukraine’s security service (SBU) have detained a man in connection with the bloody Kramatorsk cafe attack that killed 11 people and injured 56 on June 27, the SBU reported on June 28.

Diplomats condemn Republika Srpska’s bold move towards secession

Top Bosnian politician gives international community seven days to save Dayton Agreement after Bosnian Serbs vote to reject state-level Constitutional Court.

Bulgaria in talks with EU on introducing euro as parallel currency

Sofia hopes to get the green light to introduce the euro as a parallel currency as of January 2024, a year before the target date for entering the eurozone.

China reportedly to set up distribution base for chemicals in Hungary

The leaked documents suggest that China will have the capacity to transport up to 2mn containers of chemical products to Europe annually with a fleet of 24,000 trains.

Top Russian general reportedly detained over Wagner mutiny
10 hours ago
Ukraine security service arrests Russian sleeper agent connected to Kramatorsk cafe attack
22 hours ago
Diplomats condemn Republika Srpska’s bold move towards secession
1 day ago
Bulgaria in talks with EU on introducing euro as parallel currency
1 day ago
China reportedly to set up distribution base for chemicals in Hungary
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    8 days ago
  2. WAGNER MUTINY LIVE: latest news on Prigozhin’s insurrection
    5 days ago
  3. Bulgaria’s pro-Russian president pivots towards Nato after Wagner rebellion in Russia
    5 days ago
  4. BlackRock and JPMorgan will help Ukraine launch a recovery bank to raise hundreds of billions of reconstruction money
    9 days ago
  5. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago
  1. Georgian officials attack McDonald's over "LGBT propaganda" in Happy Meal
    13 days ago
  2. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    8 days ago
  3. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    1 month ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago
  5. WAGNER MUTINY LIVE: latest news on Prigozhin’s insurrection
    5 days ago

Reports

Dismiss