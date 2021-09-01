Bosnia’s Sparkasse received €5mn from the EBRD for SME lending

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on August 31 that it has approved a loan of up to €5mn for Sparkasse Bank in Bosnia & Herzegovina for lending to local small and medium enterprises (SMEs). At least 60% of the use of proceeds will be green investments, the EBRD said.

Sparkasse Bank is the fifth largest lender in Bosnia by assets (5.2% market share) and by loan portfolio (5.6% market share) as of end-2020.

The bank offers universal banking services to corporate, SMEs and individual clients through a network of 40 branches and outlets managed by the head office in Sarajevo and served by 530 employees. Sparkasse Bank is 100% owned by Steiermarkische Bank und Sparkassen AG, Austria.