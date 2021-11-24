Bosnian coal miners hold mass protest in Sarajevo

Bosnian coal miners hold mass protest in Sarajevo
Protest of miners in Sarajevo
By Eldar Dizdarevic in Sarajevo November 24, 2021

6,500 miners from seven mines in the Bosnian Federation protested on November 23 in Sarajevo, in front of the government of the Bosnian Federation building, to express their dissatisfaction with the proposed Regulation on Salaries and Regulation on Performance. 

The Independent Trade Union of Miners of FBiH previously announced that according to the regulation, the basic salary of miners was reduced from the current BAM850 (€434.6) to BAM570.

The president of the union, Sinan Husic, stated that the main demands of the miners are the repeal of the disputed regulations, the dismissal of the general director of Elektroprivreda BiH and the director of the coal mine within that company, and the determination of the minimum salary of BAM1,000 in mining in the Bosnian Federation. Production was suspended in all seven mines that are part of Elektroprivreda BiH. Later in the day, the miners added to their demands the dismissal of the directors of all the mines.

Minister of Energy, Mining and Industry Nermin Dzindic tried to address the miners in front of the government building around noon, but the miners whistled at him as he came accompanied by armed members of the interior ministry's special police. Dzindic's move provoked further revolt throughout the Bosnian Federation, and after that, the citizens of Sarajevo spontaneously started coming and bringing food and drinks to the protesting miners.

Prime Minister of the Bosnian Federation Fadil Novalic, who was on a trip abroad, urgently returned to Sarajevo because of the protests. Late in the evening, representatives of the government invited representatives of the miners for an interview. 

“Several requests from their list are logical and we will accept them, some are not logical and we need to talk. It is impossible to replace seven directors from seven mines at once,” said Dzindic. While the meeting in the Bosnian Federation government was going on, the miners outside chanted: “Thieves, thieves”.  

The director of Elektroprivreda BiH, Admir Andelija, said that the ultimate demands of the union are such that it is impossible to talk, adding that they are even asking for an increase in electricity prices for households. He emphasised that there are no miners with a salary below BAM1,100. The president of the FBiH Mine Workers' Union said that the conclusions of the government were completely unacceptable for the miners and that they would remain in front of the building. “Tomorrow [November 24] we expect mass support from workers and citizens of Bosnia & Herzegovina,” Husic concluded.

During the day, the miners invited the popular Bosnian rock band Dubioza Kolektiv to join them in the protests. "We, the miners of the Federation of BiH mines, invite Dubioza Kolektiv, the best band in Bosnia & Herzegovina and the only one who has the guts to tell everyone everything, to come to the protests in Sarajevo," said one miner, local media reported. Members of the Dubioza Kolektiv reacted quickly. On their Facebook profile, they wrote: “They called us and we are coming. There is enough space in front of the building of the government of the FBiH. Let's all go tomorrow. Solidarity.” The miners' protests will continue on November 24.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Central and Southeast European economies remain fragile, says Vienna Initiative of banks

Almost 50% of young Bosnians want to leave the country

Bosnia's presidency pledges no more wars at meeting with US envoy

News

Moscow claims US rehearsing nuclear strike against Russia as East-West tensions rise further

Russia claimed that US bombers flying only 20km from Russia’s border were rehearsing a nuclear strike on Russia from two different directions earlier this month the Defence Ministry said in a statement on November 23.

Ukraine asks Gazprom to extend gas transit deal for 15 years

Ukraine has asked Russia’s gas behemoth Gazprom to extend the current gas transit deal that expires in 2024 for another 15 years and has offered to cut transit fees in half.

Commercial activity in Turkey grinding to halt amid uncontrolled lira depreciation

Collapse of currency pushing up prices of imported raw materials. Fertilizer and other producers sitting on output as they cannot determine how prices will develop.

At least 46 people from North Macedonia died in bus crash in Bulgaria

Tourist bus returning to North Macedonia from Istanbul caught fire and overturned, killing at least 46 people.

Romanian political crisis ends with formation of unlikely ruling coalition

Romania’s two biggest parties — the National Liberal Party and Social Democratic Party — put aside their rivalry to form a new government headed by Nicolae Ciuca.

Moscow claims US rehearsing nuclear strike against Russia as East-West tensions rise further
1 hour ago
Ukraine asks Gazprom to extend gas transit deal for 15 years
2 hours ago
Commercial activity in Turkey grinding to halt amid uncontrolled lira depreciation
16 hours ago
At least 46 people from North Macedonia died in bus crash in Bulgaria
20 hours ago
Romanian political crisis ends with formation of unlikely ruling coalition
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: Talk of war increases long-standing tensions between Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Nato
    7 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: The West’s response to Lukashenko’s migrant gambit might seal Belarus’ fate
    8 days ago
  3. Russia strikes deal on Iran's multi-trillion dollar Chalous gas field as ‘final act securing control over European energy market’
    7 days ago
  4. Greece goes shopping for new defence relationships
    2 days ago
  5. Albania’s EU accession talks still held up by Bulgarian veto on North Macedonia
    5 days ago
  1. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    1 month ago
  2. STOLYPIN: The West’s response to Lukashenko’s migrant gambit might seal Belarus’ fate
    8 days ago
  3. Serbian President Vucic reins in Dodik to calm situation in Bosnia
    30 days ago
  4. COMMENT: Talk of war increases long-standing tensions between Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Nato
    7 days ago
  5. Nearly everyone in Iran infected by coronavirus at some point concludes study
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss