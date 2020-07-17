Bosnian Federation declares coronavirus epidemic

Bosnia & Herzegovina’s Muslim-Croat Federation on July 17 declared a coronavirus epidemic that entered in force on the same day.
Bosnia has been reporting an increasing number of new coronavirus cases in the last few days, as are other SEE countries, with the average daily number staying above 200.
The coronavirus epidemic declaration would not lead to new restrictions for the moment but should help the authorities to deal more easily with the administrative issues related to the disease, the entity’s government said in a statement.
It would also allow authorities to impose again restrictions if necessary.
Earlier in July, the governments of the Federation and of Bosnia’s other autonomous entity – Republika Srpska – said their prime ministers are infected with coronavirus. Fadil Novalic, the premier of the Federation, was admitted to hospital, while his counterpart Radovan Viskovic was staying at home with mild symptoms.
