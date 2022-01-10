Bosnian Serbs celebrate unconstitutional Republika Srpska Day

Bosnian Serbs celebrate unconstitutional Republika Srpska Day
Top Bosnian Serb officials gather for the Republic Day celebration.
By Eldar Dizdarevic in Sarajevo January 10, 2022

Serbs in Bosnia & Herzegovina marked the 30th anniversary of the creation of Republika Srpska on January 9, despite an earlier ruling by the country's Constitutional Court that the January 9 celebration is unconstitutional and illegal.

The controversial celebration took place at a time when Bosnian Serb politicians are seeking to remove Republika Srpska from state-level institutions, prompting fears about the potential breakup of Bosnia. 

 

Celebrations of the anniversary started on January 8, with flowers being laid on various monuments dedicated to soldiers who fought for Republika Srpska and with the first international guests arriving, including Serbian Parliament Speaker Ivica Dacic, the patriarch of the Serbian Orthodox Church Porfirije, Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic and Russian ambassador Igor Kalbukhov.

Republika Srpska Day was marked by a parade of police forces, sports clubs and other organisations in Banja Luka. Bosnian Serb political leader Milorad Dodik, who is the Serb member of the country's three-member presidency, said after the parade that “RS is our state, no matter what anyone thinks of it.” He ended his speech with the words: “Long live Republika Srpska, long live Serbia.”

In November 2018, the Constitutional Court declared the holiday unconstitutional. It said the holiday is discriminatory against non-Serbs in Republika Srpska because January 9 is also a Serbian Orthodox religious holiday, St. Stephen's Day.

Bosnian Serbs rejected the decision and organised a referendum in September 2016, in which a majority of entity citizens voted for the holiday.

The Constitutional Court then declared the referendum illegal, but in March 2019, the Republika Srpska Assembly passed the Law on the Day of the Republika Srpska, which declared January 9 a secular holiday.

This year’s celebration took place just days after the US imposed new sanctions on Dodik and the Banja Luka television station Alternative Television (ATV) for corruption and threats to the stability and territorial integrity of Bosnia & Herzegovina.

In a statement, the US Treasury Department accused Dodik, who is already under US sanctions, of corruption and a threat to the stability and territorial integrity of Bosnia.

In December, the National Assembly of Republika Srpska adopted a non-binding decision to withdraw from the armed forces, the judiciary and the state's tax system.

This followed repeated threats from Dodik, the former president of the entity, that it would quit the institutions, seen by observers as a step towards the breakup of Bosnia, and potentially leading to another war in the country. 

On January 9, 1992, Bosnian Serbs proclaimed Republika Srpska as their republic in Bosnia & Herzegovina. Other peoples in Bosnia, Bosniaks and Croats, see the event as the precursor to the 1992-1995 war that took 100,000 lives and the return of genocide to European soil in Srebrenica.

The political party Nasa stranka from Sarajevo said that January 9 cannot be the Day of Republika Srpska because the Constitutional Court and the Venice Commission also have said so. “Celebrating a self-proclaimed republic led by convicted war criminals means hitting the bottom of civilisation,” the party said in a statement.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

US imposes new sanctions on Bosnian Serb leader Dodik

New COVID-19 wave looms in under-vaccinated Southeast Europe

OPINION: Bosnia breakup momentum flags feeble economy

News

Russia reports poor harvest, Ukraine bumper crop in 2021

Droughts, death of winter crops and a shortage of migrant workers for seasonal field work hit Russia’s 2021 harvests, which was down to a three-year low, the Russian Ministry of Agriculture reports. Ukraine had one of its best harvests ever.

Dovish Romanian central bank raises interest rate by modest 25bp to 2.0%

The 25bp rate hike was smaller than analysts anticipated, and left Romania with the lowest refinancing rate among its peers.

Kremlin-led bloc will crush any attempts at ‘colour revolutions’ says Putin in wake of Kazakhstan unrest

Russian leader joins Kazakh president in describing violent unrest as work of foreign-backed terrorist groups

No progress made during first day of the Russo-US security deal talks

No progress was made during the first day of the Russo-US talks demanded by Russian President Vladimir Putin to thrash out a new security deal and get legal guarantees of no more expansion of Nato and especially of Ukraine’s inclusion.

Court dismisses case against Polish writer for calling President Duda a 'moron'

Case reignited the long-standing debate in Poland about limits of freedom of speech and the extent to which public figures are protected against criticism.

Russia reports poor harvest, Ukraine bumper crop in 2021
2 minutes ago
Dovish Romanian central bank raises interest rate by modest 25bp to 2.0%
13 minutes ago
Kremlin-led bloc will crush any attempts at ‘colour revolutions’ says Putin in wake of Kazakhstan unrest
4 hours ago
No progress made during first day of the Russo-US security deal talks
10 hours ago
Court dismisses case against Polish writer for calling President Duda a 'moron'
14 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Nazarbayev ousted from power, search for Kazakhstan’s vanished ‘Leader of the Nation’ centres on Switzerland, Russia and China
    3 days ago
  2. Amid Kazakhstan upheaval 'Leader of Nation' Nursultan Nazarbayev reportedly leaves country 'for medical reasons'
    4 days ago
  3. Kazakhstan gripped by protests as anger over fuel price hike sparks anti-government sentiment
    6 days ago
  4. Fake news? Conflicting reports of shooting in Almaty as Russian and Kazakh governments appear to manipulate reporting for own agendas
    4 days ago
  5. SPECIAL REPORT: Uzbekistan Rising
    6 days ago
  1. Nazarbayev ousted from power, search for Kazakhstan’s vanished ‘Leader of the Nation’ centres on Switzerland, Russia and China
    3 days ago
  2. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia won’t invade Ukraine. This crisis is more serious than that
    25 days ago
  3. Amid Kazakhstan upheaval 'Leader of Nation' Nursultan Nazarbayev reportedly leaves country 'for medical reasons'
    4 days ago
  4. LONG READ: Russia looks poised to invade Ukraine, but what would an invasion actually look like?
    1 month ago
  5. Kazakhstan gripped by protests as anger over fuel price hike sparks anti-government sentiment
    6 days ago

Reports

Dismiss