BREAKING: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine

BREAKING: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine
Russia is attacking on a broad front, according to Ukrainian reports.
By bne IntelliNews February 24, 2022

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday morning, with bombings of cities and troop incursions by land and sea across a broad front.

President Vladimir Putin announced what he called a “special military operation” in what appears to be a pre-recorded televised address at 2.30am GMT while a emergency meeting of the UN security council was underway in New York to avert conflict.

“The goal is to defend people who have been victims of abuse and genocide from the Kyiv regime. And we will strive to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine,” Putin said. “All responsibility for the possible bloodshed will be fully and completely on the conscience of the ruling regime.”

He warned of “consequences greater than any you have faced in history” if there was any attempt by outside countries to interfere.

In a tweet, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Russia had launched a “full-scale invasion”.

“Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win,” he said.  "Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now.”

Ukrainian officials reported that Russian troops had landed by sea at Odessa and were crossing the border near Kharkiv. Western countries estimate that Russia has massed around 190,000 troops around Ukraine's borders.

Russia’s defence ministry said it had attacked Ukrainian air bases and air defences, disabling them, Russian news agencies reported.

The attack has pushed oil prices up more than 5% to $102 per barrel, the first time it has hit $100 for eight years. The rouble has fallen by more than 6% to a record low of RUB86.81 to the dollar. Moscow’s stock exchange suspended all trading on Thursday after sharp falls earlier in the week.

The Russian invasion follows Putin’s recognition of the separatist so-called republics of Donetsk and Luhansk on Monday and their leaders' call for Russian military support to take over the entire extent of their regions and defend themselves against what they called Ukrainian “aggression”.

Western countries have already imposed some sanctions on Moscow for recognising the two republics and these are set to be reinforced following the confirmation of Russia’s invasion of the rest of Ukraine. The US has already prepared a “the sanctions from hell” bill of more extensive sanctions that names 13 banks and also the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline as possible targets.

US President Joe Biden said in a written statement on Thursday that “the prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces”.

The US has already announced that it its reinforcing its presence in Estonia, where it leads a Nato battlegroup, and Canada has announced it will also strengthen its forces in Latvia, where it leads another. But the US has made clear that it will not intervene to defend Ukraine.

In the face of the looming invasion the government in Kyiv declared on February 23 that a 30-day state of emergency will be introduced.  Kyiv called up military reservists between the ages of 18 and 60 and allowed ordinary civilians to carry firearms. On Thursday, following the confirmation of the Russian invasion, Kyiv declared martial law.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Ukraine to ask Turkey to close Black Sea straits to Russian vessels if invasion takes place

Ukraine to declare 30-day state of emergency

Russia moves its troops in Belarus closer to the Ukrainian border

News

Ukraine to ask Turkey to close Black Sea straits to Russian vessels if invasion takes place

Ankara unlikely to do so as involved in delicate balancing act trying to maintain good relations with both Kyiv and Moscow.

Ukraine to declare 30-day state of emergency

In the face of a looming invasion the government in Kyiv declared on February 23 that a 30-day state of emergency will be introduced.

Business continues to operate as usual in Ukraine, despite state of emergency

90% of Ukrainian companies reported continuing to work as usual, the European Business Association (EBA) has stated after it conducted an express survey of 53 executives of the association's member companies.

Russia moves its troops in Belarus closer to the Ukrainian border

As Putin moves Russia troops into eastern Ukraine, Russian forces move closer to Kiev from Belarus.

Slovenia proposes offering EU perspective for Ukraine as most of Southeast Europe condemns Russian actions

Serbia and Republika Srpska profess neutrality over conflict in eastern Ukraine, despite reports of pressure on Belgrade to back western sanctions on Russia.

Ukraine to ask Turkey to close Black Sea straits to Russian vessels if invasion takes place
6 hours ago
Ukraine to declare 30-day state of emergency
11 hours ago
Business continues to operate as usual in Ukraine, despite state of emergency
15 hours ago
Russia moves its troops in Belarus closer to the Ukrainian border
16 hours ago
Slovenia proposes offering EU perspective for Ukraine as most of Southeast Europe condemns Russian actions
23 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    1 month ago
  2. RAGOZIN: What is Zelenskiy afraid of?
    15 days ago
  3. UPDATED: Putin recognises Luhansk and Donetsk as independent
    2 days ago
  4. Nursery school bombing photographs look like a false flag attack – by Ukraine
    3 days ago
  5. Unbundled: the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine
    10 months ago
  1. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    1 month ago
  2. RAGOZIN: What is Zelenskiy afraid of?
    15 days ago
  3. RAGOZIN: Zelenskiy swimming in the shark infested waters of friends and foes
    28 days ago
  4. Russia issues a eight-point list of demands
    2 months ago
  5. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    4 months ago

Reports

Dismiss