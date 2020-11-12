#BREAKING: Russia’s Supreme Court lifts most of US fund manager Michael Calvey’s house arrest restrictions

#BREAKING: Russia’s Supreme Court lifts most of US fund manager Michael Calvey’s house arrest restrictions
Russia's Supreme Court has lifted most of the house arrest restrictions on US fund manager Michael Calvey, but some remain in place and he is not allowed to leave the country
By Ben Aris in Berlin November 12, 2020

Russia’s Supreme Court has ordered most of the restrictions on US fund management Michael Calvey and his colleagues from Baring Vostok be lift on November 12.

Calvey and several of his colleagues were arrested on embezzlement charges that they claimed were manufactured by their former partner in Vostochny, Artem Avetisyan, an executive at a state-owned investment agency and a shareholder in the bank, who is very well connected to the Russian security services, as part of a corporate dispute over their joint investment into Vostochny bank.

“We are pleased that the Supreme Court has taken the long awaited decision  and the only correct one  to release our innocent colleagues from house arrest. The criminal case that has been ongoing for the last year and nine months must be halted, because in actual fact no crime was committed, nor was there any party that suffered damages: Bank Vostochny withdrew its civil lawsuit. Furthermore, the case materials contain no evidence of wrongdoing by the individuals in question. We continue to be confident in the innocence of our colleagues, and will continue to fight for justice,” Baring Vostok said in a statement emailed to bne IntelliNews.

While the details of which restrictions were lifted are still not clear, it appears that Calvey will no longer have to wear an electronic ankle bracelet, is no longer confined to his apartment and the restrictions on when he could see his wife and children have been rescinded.

However, he still may not leave the country and has to be in his apartment by midnight each day, according to bne IntelliNews sources close to the fund.

The Supreme Court decision follows on from an agreement struck between the warring partners on October 27 to bring the corporate dispute to an end. However, the end of the corporate dispute has no bearing on the criminal case that was launched by the Federal Security Service (FSB) against Calvey and his colleagues, a point that was expressly addressed in the joint statement.

The Baring Vostok team are hoping that now there is no dispute – and so no claims of embezzlement, which is the core of the criminal case – the courts will bring the criminal case to an end. However, the Russian legal system works famously slowly. bne IntelliNews’ sources say today’s Supreme Court decision is another step in the right direction.   

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Coronacrisis to get worse before it gets better forecasts wiiw

Russia's GDP decline moderates to 3.6% in 3Q20

MOSCOW BLOG: START II is a chance to renew relations between Russia and the West

News

NBU says no IMF tranche for Ukraine this year

Ukraine will not receive its second scheduled International Monetary Fund (IMF) tranche of $700mn before the end of this year, Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Kyrylo Shevchenko said following a week of meetings in Washington.

An outpouring of grief, anger and frustration in Minsk as police beat another protester to death

There was an outpouring of grief, frustration and anger in Belarus on November 12 after police beat to death another protester who was trying to stop the authorities from removing red and white ribbons from a fence in the “Square of Change.”

Poland threatens to veto EU budget if funding is made conditional on rule of law

Poland is one of the biggest beneficiaries of EU funding, but has long been at loggerheads with Brussels, mainly over changes in the country’s judiciary branch, seen as an attempt to subjugate courts to the government.

Moldova’s voters to decide country's direction in critical presidential election

This weekend's second round vote will pit pro-Russian President Igor Dodon against his pro-EU rival Maia Sandu, who currently looks set to defeat the incumbent.

Russia goes Big Pharma in the fight for the coronavirus business

Russia was widely criticised when it was the first in the world to register the Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine in August, accused of rushing through the approval for political gain. Now it is a front-runner to win about $1bn in vaccine sales.

NBU says no IMF tranche for Ukraine this year
1 day ago
An outpouring of grief, anger and frustration in Minsk as police beat another protester to death
1 day ago
Poland threatens to veto EU budget if funding is made conditional on rule of law
1 day ago
Moldova’s voters to decide country's direction in critical presidential election
1 day ago
Russia goes Big Pharma in the fight for the coronavirus business
2 days ago

Most Read

  1. Azerbaijan, Armenia ‘close to striking meaningful ceasefire’, Baku claims capture of Shusha
    6 days ago
  2. Who emerge as the real winners from the bloody Nagorno-Karabakh conflict?
    3 days ago
  3. Serbia tightens restrictions as coronavirus cases reach new records
    7 days ago
  4. Sofia streets empty as most of Bulgaria put in coronavirus “red zone”
    16 days ago
  5. Armenia and Karabakh announce construction of third connecting highway
    5 months ago
  1. Azerbaijan’s next move awaited as its troops close on Nagorno-Karabakh’s second largest city
    12 days ago
  2. Perspectives | Armenia’s military position in Nagorno-Karabakh grows precarious
    20 days ago
  3. Russia knocked Turkish drones out of sky in Armenia claims report
    25 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: If Lavrov goes, can we hope for better from Russia’s diminished foreign ministry?
    23 days ago
  5. Will Turkey and Greece fight a war over East Mediterranean gas?
    16 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss