BREAKING: Wagner boss Prigozhin reportedly killed in plane crash outside of Moscow

A private jet crash north of Moscow has resulted in the loss of ten lives, according to reports from the Russian Civil Aviation Authority. Among those on the passenger list was Wagner PMC (private military company) owner Yevgeny Prigozhin who is believed to be amongst the dead.

The ill-fated Embraer aircraft was carrying seven passengers and three crew members on its journey from Moscow to St Petersburg. The incident occurred in the Tver region, located to the north of Moscow. Multiple videos circulating on social media captured the moment of the jet's crash.

There is no confirmation that Prigozhin was actually on the plane.

Prigozhin, who is believed to have been among the passengers, had recently shared his first video address since a halted mutiny in June. The head of the Wagner Group, Prigozhin released the footage while dressed in camouflage attire and holding a rifle and was reportedly in the Sahel region in central Africa where there has been a coup d'état in Niger.

Wagner is reportedly in talks with the military junta in Niger that is looking to raise forces to supress a jihadi insurrection that has been plaguing the country for years. Prigozhin talked about Russia's role in making the continent "free".

The crash follows the earlier turmoil surrounding Prigozhin's mutiny, which he eventually called off. The Wagner Group leader had previously criticised key figures such as Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and top general Valery Gerasimov in relation to their handling of the Ukraine invasion.